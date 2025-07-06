Born in Ashburton, Miles was best known in Australia for his mergers, acquisitions, restructures and debts advisory business Miles Advisory Partners.

In motorsport, Miles was a regular competitor in Porsche Carrera Cup Australia and GT World Challenge Australia.

He competed this year in GT World Challenge Australia with Melbourne Performance Centre and compatriot Brendon Leitch in an Audi.

Miles also dabbled in team ownership and was a founding member of V8 Supercars team Tasman Motorsport.

Outside of competing, Miles was perhaps most well known for twice brokering the sale of Supercars – first in 2011 to Archer Capital and then to Racing Australia Consolidated Enterprises Pty Ltd in 2021.

Across the ditch in his native New Zealand, Miles often competed in historic events and was a popular figure in the South Island.

Miles had just returned to Australia from France where he competed in the Mustang Challenge Invitational as part of the 24 Hours of Le Mans support card.

There, he raced a Ford Mustang Dark Horse R carrying a tribute inspired by the late Rod McElrea, a close family friend of Miles.

Miles died after he was struck by a bus outside Sydney’s Taronga Zoo on Sunday, July 6 at approximately 10:35am AEST.

“The world has lost the bright, shining light that was Tim Miles,” a family statement read.

“Tim was involved in a tragic and ultimately fatal accident this (Sunday, 6 July) morning in Sydney while enjoying one of his favourite hobbies – cycling.

“His loss is keenly felt by friends and family, especially Wife, Tracy, and daughters Caley and Erin.

“Tim was a family man, though one who loved nothing more than stressing out his beloved Tracy about his latest motorsport-related purchase or adventure – all the while proudly telling stories of his two daughters’ successes in life.

“His passing will be notably impactful on his other love – a motorsport community that felt Tim’s impact as a competitor, an owner, a supporter and as a businessman for more than 35 years.

“Tim was born in Ashburton on New Zealand’s South Island and initially chased the dream as a racing driver, before focusing on business and growing his successful business advisory firm, Miles Advisory Partners.

“It was through his success in business that allowed him to extend his passion for motorsport and his family, the two of which often intertwined.

“He was noted as a competitor in one-make Porsche racing and GT competition and as a key backer of the international careers of young stars from Australia and New Zealand, including Matt Campbell and Jaxon Evans.

“Most recently he lived a dream by competing at the Le Mans 24 Hours, where he ran a tribute livery to longstanding family friend, Rod McElrea.

“All gestures that showcased Tim’s selflessness and his passion for motorsport.

“Tim was a fantastic storyteller, a man with a brilliant sense of humour and who showed genuine interest in the lives of those around him, whether he’d known them for years or just met them.

“His loss will be keenly felt by family and friends, the business community in which he worked and the motorsport community in which he lived.

“Funeral details will be advised in due course.

“The Miles family asks for privacy in this time, and thanks those who have already reached out in support since Tim’s passing.”

Supercars acknowledged Miles’ death in a statement.

“Supercars extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Tim Miles, who has sadly passed away,” the statement read.

“Tim was an extraordinary figure in Australian motorsport — not just for his work behind the wheel, but for the immense influence he had off the track across more than two decades.

“As a corporate advisor and former team owner, Tim played a pivotal role in shaping the future of the sport. Through his company, Miles Advisory Partners, he was instrumental in the sale of Supercars to Archer Capital in 2011 — a landmark transaction that helped transform the championship into what it is today.

“Our thoughts are with Tim’s loved ones during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed by the entire Supercars community.”