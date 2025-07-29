Australian business HDM Collectables has opened pre-orders for the 1:18 model after receiving approval from Melbourne Performance Centre.

It will be a sealed body resin model produced exclusively under licence to HDM Collectables by renowned manufacturer Spark and will retail for $349.

Profits from the model car will be donated to the Humpty Dumpty Foundation in memory of Miles.

It’s expected to be shipped in the second quarter of 2026 and each will be mounted and numbered on a base plate.

Miles raced the Audi with Kiwi compatriot Brendon Leitch in 2024 and 2025.

They were winners at Phillip Island and stood on the podium multiple times together as a Pro-Am pairing.

Miles was tragically killed this year in a road cycling accident. In the wake of his passing, the motorsport and business community has paid tribute in spades.

“Tim raced a lot of cool cars in his time and I know the Audi was definitely one of his favourites, so it’s very special to be able to remember him in such a unique way,” said Leitch.

“There were three pillars in Tim’s life – family, business, and motorsport. He was able to bring all three together on the track and I was fortunate enough to enjoy that with him.

“This car is very significant to me, to Melbourne Performance Centre, his family, the motorsport community, and his work colleagues, so I hope people take the opportunity to have something tangible that reminds them of Tim every day.”

Already, more than $60,000 has been donated to the Humpty Dumpty Foundation, the largest charitable supplier of children’s medical equipment and health initiatives in Australia.

Miles was a supporter of the annual Balmoral Burn near where he resided on Sydney’s lower north shore via his business Miles Advisory Partners.

Money raised by the Humpty Dumpty Foundation donation page will fund the purchase of vital medical equipment for sick children in hospitals across the country.

Each piece of equipment will display a plaque dedicated to the memory of Tim Miles.

