Quinn will compete in the muscle car series at his own Hampton Downs Motorsport Park as part of the NextGen NZ Championship season finale on March 22-23.

The multi-circuit owner will drive a 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am formerly owned by Hugh Gardiner.

“It was one moonlight night in 2023 that I had a brain fart and thought I would buy a Central Muscle Car in NZ, which I did,” said Quinn.

Featured Videos

“I haven’t driven it since I brought it, never even sat in it to be honest! So now I’m about to sit in it at Hampton Downs with a bunch of other maniac drivers!

“My main mission is to steer clear of Angus Fogg… when he is lapping me!

“Am I excited? Not sure I would say so much excited, more apprehensive.”

A grid of 17 cars has been confirmed for the fourth Central Muscle Cars round.

The series features a variety of hot-rodded, V8-powered cars.

Unlike Australia’s Touring Car Masters, New Zealand’s Central Muscle Cars has fewer restrictions around car eligibility and modifications.

The series is headlined by several NASCAR-powered machines. Perhaps the most famous car in the field is driven by the aforementioned Angus Fogg, who races a Ford Mustang.

The series features several Holden Toranas, HQs, Commodores, Ford Mustangs, and Chevrolet Camaros, as well as the odd Valiant Charger, Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Monza.

The season will conclude at Taupo Motorsport Park as part of the Supercars round April 11-13.

The Taupō Super 440 will also feature the Toyota 86 Championship and all-comer Super V8s class.

Quinn is set to race his Pontiac Firebird at that event too.