Tony Quinn has sold the category and manufacturing business to Brett Thomas of TFH Hire.

Josh Thomas, Brett’s son, will step into an executive management role of the category. The category management will still be led by Brad Ward.

“While Brett and Josh have confirmed that ARC will continue operating under the same philosophy and management team as it has done for the past 25-plus years, they have also outlined medium-to-long-term plans aimed at improving parts supply and sourcing to reduce costs for teams,” a statement read.

Featured Videos

“He also intends to implement parts warehousing processes and bring in additional resources to better support ARC car owners.”

Originally begun by Phil Ward more than 25 years ago, the series was acquired by Quinn in 2012. Under Quinn’s ownership, the Aussie Racing Cars expanded its calendar with races in New Zealand.

The category also enjoyed the introduction of new body shapes, including the ‘Euro GT’ inspired by the fourth-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Clas.s

The Holden Cruze was also introduced followed by the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang, which have become the most popular body shapes.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed owning and racing in Aussie Racing Cars,” said Quinn.

“They are incredibly fun to drive, and the racing is always competitive.

“I am pleased to see Brett Thomas take the reins, and I have no doubt he will do a fantastic job leading the category into the future.”

Thomas said he is keen to grow the category and reduce costs to competitors.

“ARC is a fantastic category, and I am proud to become the custodian of this championship,” said Thomas.

“I can’t wait to see what we can do with this great little product, and I’ll be working hard to ensure we continue to deliver the outstanding outcomes we’ve seen over the years.”

Category manager Ward added: “I’m incredibly proud of Aussie Racing Cars and look forward to continuing to serve as category manager, a position I’ve held since 2011.

“I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to Tony Quinn for his invaluable guidance and unwavering commitment to the Aussie Racing Cars brand.

“His influence has helped shape the category into what it is today. I now look forward to working with Brett as we embark on the next chapter, building on the strong foundations in place.

“Aussie Racing Cars is, in my view, the best motorsport category in the world, and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

The Aussie Racing Cars begins is 2025 season at Sydney Motorsport Park as part of the Motorsport Australia Trophy Tour on March 21-23 with a 30-car field.

2025 Aussie Racing Cars calendar