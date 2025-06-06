To date, the cars have only been available on the second-hand market. However, prospective owners can now acquire the car via Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia.

The opportunity comes via Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand, which will manage the sale, distribution, parts, and technical support of the GT4 race car for Australian customers.

There are currently two GT4-spec Toyota GR Supras racing in Australia. Tony Quinn owns one, which he races with Chris White under the Keltic Racing banner. GWR Australia owns and operates the other car, which is driven by Daniel Frougas and Tim Berryman.

“There are already a couple of teams racing GR Supra GT4s in the local GT4 championship this season, which is run as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries,” said Toyota Australia chief marketing officer Vin Naidoo.

“This alignment with TGRNZ will give more Australian customers easier access to purchase and race this outstanding racecar, and that’s something we’re very excited about.”

Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand motorsport manager Nicolas Caillol, who has been instrumental in the success of the Formula Regional Oceania Championship, hailed the trans-Tasman partnership.

“It’s great that another performance product from GR is in the Australian and New Zealand marketplace,” said Cailol.

“We like our performance cars to be fun to drive and adding the GR Supra GT4 EVO2 into the mix in this popular Australian and New Zealand motorsport category definitely takes that philosophy to the next level.

“The introduction of the GR Supra GT4 EVO2 to New Zealand and Australia for 2025 is sure to leave an impression and we are excited to work with our customer teams to put our cars in the top step of the podium on both sides of the Tasman.

“It’s a well-trodden path for other manufacturers and we believe it is an excellent car for continuing driver development.”

Australian customers interested in purchasing a GR Supra GT4 can submit their interest via the TGR Customer Racing team at [email protected].