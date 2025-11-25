It marks a year-on-year increase for the stock car series, which drew 22 cars for the 2024 edition of the Adelaide 500.

Hazelwood has the upper hand entering Adelaide, with a 75-point buffer over Herne and just 120 points available across the three-race weekend.

“Mallala is all wrapped up and we’re thrilled to come away with the round win,” said Herne.

“There’s been a huge amount of change happening behind the scenes between events as we plan for next year, and the new procedures and processes we’ve put in place have already started to pay off last weekend.

“It was a really strong outing for the whole team, and we’ll be pushing hard to put some pressure on Todd heading into the final round. We’re excited to see what we can brew up for Adelaide this weekend.”

Hazelwood, who hails from Adelaide, is optimistic that he can go back-to-back.

“Mallala turned out to be a tougher weekend than we expected,” said the 2024 Bathurst 1000 winner.

“We struggled to get on top of the setup, and with the rapid-fire format of three races in one day, it’s incredibly hard to recover when you start on the back foot.

“Despite that, we’re heading into Adelaide with plenty of confidence. We grabbed pole by six-tenths there last year, and it’s a circuit I really enjoy, the event, the atmosphere, everything about it.

“I’m definitely excited and motivated to finish the year on a high, wrap up the Championship, and hopefully go back-to-back with the team at TFH Racing.”

The entry list for the finale features a few familiar additions, with Jason Pryde and Clint Rayner making the journey across from Western Australia.

Bathurst 1000 winner Paul Morris makes his Trans Am debut, although he’s familiar with the machinery having raced in the sister TA2 Muscle Car Series at Queensland Raceway this year.

Stephen Richards’ son Clay and Jason Bargwanna’s son Ben are also among the entries.

Tyler Cheney makes his series debut, graduating from the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup into his father’s Chevrolet Camaro.

Other entries include Nick Lange, Diesel Thomas, and Tommy Smith. Cody Maynes-Rutty makes his series return, as does Alice Buckley from an injury-forced break.

With James Golding focused on his Supercars commitments with PremiAir Racing, he has been replaced at Garry Rogers Motorsport by Edan Thornburrow.

“I’m so excited to get back in the #31 car with GRM this weekend in Adelaide,” said Thornburrow.

“It’s one of the best circuits on the calendar and we went well there last year. It’s the same car that I made my debut in the series five years ago so to also be back in it is something I’m looking forward too.”

“Earlier this year I went to America to race the TA2 car there and got to drive some pretty cool tracks such as Sebring, Road Atlanta and Lime Rock.

“It has been a while since I’ve been in the car last. It was in May where we came back from Lime Rock which has been a massive break from then till now.

“This weekend for me is about getting back with the boys and girls at GRM and having fun. This will also be my first round with GRM since Garry’s passing and so we will be racing for him at Adelaide.”

Trans Am begins its program on Thursday with Practice 1 at 8:00am local time, Practice 2 at 10:35am, and Qualifying at 4:05pm.

Race 1 is slated for 12:05pm on Friday, Race 2 is scheduled for 9am on Saturday, and Race 3 will wrap up the weekend at 11:30am on Sunday.