Family-owned used car sales business MotorMall will take over from another used car sales dealership, Carco.

For commercial purposes, the change will see the Western Australia venue renamed from Carco.com.au Raceway to MotorMall Wanneroo Raceway.

“After three exciting years as the naming-rights partner of Carco.com.au Raceway, our partnership will conclude at the end of this month,” Carco wrote in a short statement.

“This collaboration has been an incredible ride — showcasing the Carco brand at unforgettable events including V8 Supercars, client track days, and more. Being part of the motorsport community has been a true highlight for our team.

“We’re extremely proud of what we’ve achieved together and extend our sincere thanks to the WASSC team, members, instructors, and motorsport fans who helped make the past three years truly memorable.

“As the Carco brand continues to grow, we’re shifting our focus to major developments at our Midland hub, our own Carco race car, and new community-based partnerships. Stay tuned, there’s plenty of excitement ahead! From all of us at CARCO, we wish WASSC every success for the future.”

MotorMall was launched three years ago and is owned by the Sewell family and run by five brothers. The company boasts more than 100 staff and an inventory of more than 800 cars.

Clark Sewell flagged plans to bring more events to the venue, and labelled the sponsorship part of the company’s motorsport passion project.

“Our next venture is about to begin — and it’s seriously big,” Sewell wrote on social media.

“We’re proud to announce a game-changing partnership between the WA Sporting Car Club and MotorMall that will reshape motorsport in Western Australia.

“What’s coming isn’t just about growing the MotorMall name — it’s about uniting WA motorsport, performance garages, car clubs, and the entire Western Australian car scene, while expanding the MotorMall Motorsport platform to new heights.”

Sewell said a giant sign will be erected overlooking the circuit.

“Over the next few weeks, you’ll see the first signs (literally) of what’s ahead,” he added.

“One of the largest signs in Western Australia is being constructed across the raceway hill — a landmark installation inspired by the iconic Hollywood sign, and a symbol of a new era.

“The events we have planned for the raceway and for Perth will mark a fresh beginning.

“We’re setting the stage to put Perth on the map for world-class motorsport, lifestyle, and family-friendly entertainment.”

Supercars is set to return to Wanneroo Raceway in 2026 on July 31-August 2.