Cars that competed in the Australian Touring Car Championship/Supercars series between 1993 and 2017 are eligible for the new V8 Classic Touring Cars, giving cars a new lease on life following the demise of Super3.

Vehicles built to the 5.0-litre touring car formula, Project Blueprint, and Car of the Future regulations can be run in the category.

V8 Classic Touring Cars category manager Derek Hocking hailed the partnership and is looking forward to seeing the series grow.

“This was the heyday of Australian motorsport,” said Hocking.

“All the cars that are in our group were all in the V8 Supercars. The fans are very, very interested and still love that Holden vs Ford rivalry.”

Advertisements

“We want to make our category work, Marcos Ambrose has been a big supporter of it and the interest has been fantastic, AASA TT is a great home for us.”

AASA TT category manager Ross Wood says that the series is a perfect fit between Improved Production and Sports Sedans.

“As long as it hasn’t got a space frame chassis, any tin top type car is allowed. The rules are pretty basic,” said Wood.

“Most tin top cars are too modified for Improved Production

“The original TT rules say that a car has to be a road-going car at some point in its life before it became a race car, so you can’t cut out the firewall and things like that.”

“However, you can make unlimited changes on brakes, suspension and gearbox, so long as it doesn’t have any more than six forward-moving gears.

“That’s why there’s so many categories and cars out there that are suitable for AASA TT.

“There will be multiple classes inside AASA TT based on factors including engine capacity, numbers of cylinders and aspiration type.

In total, AASA TT will run at 13 events in 2026, seven of which are on the national schedule.

The series will be part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series on three occasions, joining the AASA Short Track Nationals for the remaining four.