Organisers have released a full entry list for the Easter production car classic, which is two cars shy of the capacity field assembled in 2025.
Outright honours are again expected to be a BMW benefit, with nine of the 10 entries in the top class coming from the German marque.
They include the #1 M2 Competition of Cameron Crick and Dean Campbell, who won the 2025 race from 66th on the grid.
Those entered in Class X BMWs include Supercars drivers Jayden Ojeda, Jack Le Brocq, Thomas Randle and Will Davison.
A long-mooted Alfa Romeo entry spearheaded by Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki has again failed to materialise.
Class A1 includes 2017 Bathurst 6 Hour winner Paul Morris, who returns to the event aboard a Mercedes-Benz AMG A45.
Supercars rookie Zach Bates is aboard one of two Chevrolet Camaros in a Class A2 category that also features nine Ford Mustangs.
New faces in the smaller classes include PremiAir Racing owner Peter Xibberas, who as previously reported will debut in the race aboard a Toyota GR86.
A full broadcast package for the April 3-5 event is expected to be confirmed this week.
Entry list: 2026 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour (scroll across for full details)
|CAR
|CLASS
|DRIVER A
|DRIVER B
|DRIVER C
|MAKE
|MODEL
|DESIGNATION
|1
|X
|Dean Campbell
|Cameron Crick
|BMW
|M2
|Competition
|10
|X
|Brock Giblin
|Brandon Madden
|HSV GTS
|VF MY14
|GTS
|21
|X
|Simon Hodges
|Jayden Ojeda
|BMW
|M4
|F82
|23
|X
|Beric Lynton
|Tim Leahey
|Will Davison
|BMW
|M3
|F80
|24
|X
|Hayden Auld
|Michael Auld
|Tyler Everingham
|BMW
|M3
|F80
|60
|X
|Robert Gooley
|Maika Ter Horst
|Oscar Targett
|BMW
|M4
|F82
|81
|X
|Grant McLennan
|David Russell
|Tom McLennan
|BMW
|M4
|F82
|90
|X
|Amar Sharma
|Grant Johnson
|Jack Le Brocq
|BMW
|M3
|F80 LCI Competition
|92
|X
|Michael Kavich
|Ben Kavich
|Thomas Randle
|BMW
|M2
|Competition
|115
|X
|Zaki Wazir
|Tom Shaw
|Ric Shaw
|BMW
|M4
|F82
|32
|A1
|Mark Griffith
|Brent Peters
|Anthony Jewell
|Mercedes-Benz
|AMG A45
|W176
|57
|A1
|Ed Kreamer
|Stephen Thompson
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer
|Evolution X
|61
|A1
|Julian Newton
|Jordan Ormsby
|Antoni Ormsby
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer
|Evolution X
|67
|A1
|Scott Green
|Steven Pilkington
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer
|Evolution X
|71
|A1
|Paolo Buccini
|Glen Ebert
|Michael Von Rappard
|BMW
|M240
|Coupe
|73
|A1
|David Brown
|Lee Partridge
|Jamie Westaway
|Ford
|Focus RS
|LZ
|88
|A1
|Graeme Wakefield
|Craig Allan
|Martin White
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer
|Evolution X
|91
|A1
|Mitchell Randall
|Christopher Gunther
|Paul Morris
|Mercedes-Benz
|AMG A45
|W176
|99
|A1
|Cameron Laws
|Cody Gillis
|Leon Cordato
|BMW
|M2
|F87 N55
|140
|A1
|Oliver Loiacono
|Alex Holzl
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer
|Evolution X
|143
|A1
|Grant Inwood
|Harry Inwood
|Darcy Inwood
|BMW
|1M
|E82
|222
|A1
|Cem Yucel
|Iain Salteri
|Volkswagen
|Golf R
|Series 8
|6
|A2
|Keith Kassulke
|Cameron McLeod
|0
|Ford
|Mustang Mach 1
|FN
|9
|A2
|Hadrian Morrall
|Tyler Mecklem
|Ford
|Mustang Mach 1
|FN
|13
|A2
|Gregory Keam
|Justin Matthews
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|FM
|16
|A2
|Anthony Levitt
|Daniel Natoli
|Mecedes-Benz
|AMG C63
|W204
|18
|A2
|Bryce Fullwood
|Trent Whyte
|Cooper Barnes
|Ford
|Mustang Mach 1
|FN
|25
|A2
|Lindsay Kearns
|Bradley Carr
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|FM
|30
|A2
|Jason Gomersall
|Aaron Seton
|Ben Gomersall
|Ford
|Mustang Mach 1
|FN
|48
|A2
|Steve Owen
|Scott Gore
|Lexus
|RCF
|USC10R
|51
|A2
|Tyler Cheney
|Ryan MacMillan
|Tim Brook
|Ford
|Mustang Mach 1
|TBC
|54
|A2
|Tony Alford
|Kyle Alford
|Tim Slade
|Ford
|Mustang Mach 1
|FN
|64
|A2
|Chris Lillis
|Josh Muggleton
|Zac Bates
|Chevrolet
|Camaro
|2SS
|89
|A2
|Braydan Willmington
|John Bowe
|Brianna Wilson
|Ford
|Mustang Mach 1
|FN
|101
|A2
|Anthony Quinn
|Ryder Quinn
|Grant Denyer
|Chevrolet
|Camaro
|2SS
|888
|A2
|Rohit Saini
|Ian McLennan
|Holden
|HSV GTS
|E Series
|33
|B1
|David Worrell
|Scott Walker
|Richard Luff
|Kia
|Stinger 330 GT
|CK
|105
|B1
|John Fitzgerald
|Aaron Zerefos
|Robert Bryden
|BMW
|135i
|E82
|999
|B1
|Karlie Buccini
|Courtney Prince
|Tabitha Ambrose
|BMW
|340i
|F30
|3
|B2
|Ian Joyce
|Scott Tidyman
|Holden
|SSV CL Edition
|VF (6.0)
|19
|B2
|Richard Shinkfield
|Andrew Milford
|Chris Holdt
|BMW
|M3
|E92
|42
|B2
|Tony Virag
|Michael Fenrs
|Liam Evans
|Holden
|SSV
|VF (6.0)
|86
|B2
|Brett Osborn
|Joel Heinrich
|Jarrod Harber
|BMW
|M3
|E92
|323
|B2
|Jacob Lawrence
|Peter Lawrence
|Drew Russell
|BMW
|M3
|TBC
|4
|C
|Tony Auddino
|Andrew Martin
|Holden
|Astra VXR HSV
|AH
|43
|C
|Steve McHugh
|Tristan Ellery
|Josh Smith
|Holden
|Astra VXR HSV
|AH
|50
|C
|James Keene
|Trevor Keene
|Volkswagen
|Golf R
|MK6
|78
|C
|Oskar Butt
|Troy Derwent
|Matt Dicinoski
|Holden
|Astra VXR HSV
|AH
|84
|C
|James Hay
|Paul Ansell
|Richard Barram
|Volkswagen
|Scirocco R
|Gen 3
|2
|D
|Andrew McMaster
|Michael Hazelton
|Richard Buttrose
|BMW
|125i
|E82
|5
|D
|Douglas Westwood
|Chad Parrish
|Peter Xiberras
|Toyota
|GR86
|ZN8
|12
|D
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Subaru
|BRZ
|FA24
|15
|D
|Tony Prior
|Ashwin Dyall
|Toyota
|86 GTS
|ZN6 Ser
|17
|D
|Robert Scott
|David Cox
|Mazda
|RX8 Series 1
|RX8A
|55
|D
|Daniel Flanagan
|Dean Chapman
|Caleb Hefren
|Subaru
|BRZ
|2012-16
|70
|D
|Allan Jarvis
|Rob Jarvis
|Volkswagen
|Polo Gti
|AW
|77
|D
|Laclan Platten
|Brock Stinson
|Annabelle Rolfo
|Toyota
|GR86
|ZN8
|80
|D
|David Murphy
|Stiaan Kriel
|Steven King
|Mazda
|RX8 Series 1
|RX8A
|82
|D
|Garry Lougher
|Manarth Prasad
|Jake Lougher
|Mazda
|RX8 Series 1
|RX8A
|83
|D
|Hayden Jackson
|Grant Bray
|Matthew Totani
|Mazda
|RX8 Series 1
|RX8A
|85
|D
|Nick Winsor
|Brendan Whittaker
|Chris Whittaker
|Toyota
|86 GTS
|ZN 2018
|125
|D
|Brent Wilson
|Charlie Khoury
|Lachlan Mineeff
|Toyota
|GT86 GTS
|TBC
|128
|D
|Emily Caccaviello
|Luke Vanna
|Aston Davis
|Subaru
|BRZ
|Z-1
|185
|D
|William Powers
|Adnan Sibai
|Tommy Roso
|Toyota
|GT86 GTS
|TBC
|20
|E
|Adam Brewer
|Carter Fox
|Manny Mezzasalma
|Mazda
|3 SP25
|BL
|35
|E
|Jake Hextell
|Gino Manley
|Matthew Kiss
|Mazda
|3 SP25
|BL S1, S2
|53
|E
|Paul Hewitt
|Philip Alexander
|Mazda
|3 SP25
|BL S1, S2
|76
|E
|Matthew Southwell
|Richard Mork
|Zach Dunn
|Mazda
|3 SP25
|BK S1, S2
|161
|E
|Calvin Gardiner
|Ruben Dan
|Ashton Seiders
|Mazda
|3 SP25
|Series 1
|696
|E
|Greg Boyle
|Brett Stevens
|Honda
|Accord Euro
|CL9
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