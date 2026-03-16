Organisers have released a full entry list for the Easter production car classic, which is two cars shy of the capacity field assembled in 2025.

Outright honours are again expected to be a BMW benefit, with nine of the 10 entries in the top class coming from the German marque.

They include the #1 M2 Competition of Cameron Crick and Dean Campbell, who won the 2025 race from 66th on the grid.

Those entered in Class X BMWs include Supercars drivers Jayden Ojeda, Jack Le Brocq, Thomas Randle and Will Davison.

A long-mooted Alfa Romeo entry spearheaded by Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki has again failed to materialise.

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Class A1 includes 2017 Bathurst 6 Hour winner Paul Morris, who returns to the event aboard a Mercedes-Benz AMG A45.

Supercars rookie Zach Bates is aboard one of two Chevrolet Camaros in a Class A2 category that also features nine Ford Mustangs.

New faces in the smaller classes include PremiAir Racing owner Peter Xibberas, who as previously reported will debut in the race aboard a Toyota GR86.

A full broadcast package for the April 3-5 event is expected to be confirmed this week.

Entry list: 2026 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour (scroll across for full details)