The PremiAir Hire boss has entered the race in a Toyota 86 alongside friend Chad Parrish and The Racing Academy owner Doug Westwood.

Xiberras is a national champion drag racer who parked his Top Fuel exploits last year, citing other work and personal priorities.

The noted car collector has, though, taken to circuit racing, progressing from sprints to low-key race outings in Heritage Touring Cars.

Although still essentially a grassroots event, a 6 Hour entry at Mount Panorama marks a significant new challenge for Xiberras.

He is no stranger to the 6.2km circuit, though, having previously raced in the Heritage Revival at the Bathurst 1000 in 2024.

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The Bathurst 6 Hour will take place from April 3-5 and is expected to attract a capacity field of 72 cars, with confirmation of the full entry list imminent.