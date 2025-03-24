The PremiAir Racing boss will sit out the remainder of the current National Drag Racing Championships Top Fuel season.

The decision comes off the back of a victorious last outing at the Westernationals at Perth Motorplex earlier this month.

“This is definitely not a retirement announcement, but I have a number of work and personal priorities that mean I cannot give drag racing the focus I need to perform at my best for the rest of this season,” said Xiberras.

“I’m taking the next few months to assess where I’m at for next season. I had an amazing race meeting when we won the Westernationals, so I’m going into this next period with that experience front of mind.

“I love the racing, I love the rivalries, and I’m very positive about the future of drag racing in Australia.”

Xiberras is a long-standing drag racer, having competed in Top Fuel racing for over a decade as an owner/driver and is a two-time national champion.

His motorsport portfolio has grown in the last few years, though, since he took on the former Tekno Supercars squad, now known as PremiAir Racing.

The team currently fields two Camaros and could well have additional duties in the near future given it is widely tipped to be the next GM homologation team.