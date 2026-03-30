The pair will join Rodin Motorsport in a Ferrari 296 as a Silver-Am combination.

Rodin Motorsport announced its plans to expand into GT racing late last year, adding to its FIA Formula 2 Championship and FIA Formula 3 Championship programs.

Buchan has been a staple for Rodin’s activities Down Under, demonstrating its FZED and Sintura prototypes at various events across Australia.

The British GT commitment comes on top of their GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS deal with Zagame Autosport in another Ferrari 296.

Buchan and Campbell will be the first Australians to compete in British GT since 2021 when Harry Hayek raced in GT4.

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“This is the stuff you pinch yourself over, being able to compete with one of the biggest teams in European motorsport in general, let alone it being their first foray into GT cars,” said Buchan.

“My relationship with Rodin Cars goes back a few years now, it’s a brand I’m hugely passionate about and have built a real bond with the crew in New Zealand.

“I can’t wait to extend that into the UK and continue my international racing journey.”

Campbell has this year stepped up to GT racing full-time after a season in Ferrari Challenge Australasia.

“To be joining Rodin’s first official programme in GT cars is hugely exciting and builds on our already existing relationship off track,” said Campbell.

“Adding this to our existing GT World Challenge Australia races also in the 296 GT3 means we are essentially doubling ours and the team’s learning process and will give us an excellent base to go and achieve some strong results.”

The British GT season features eight races across six circuits.

The season begins at Silverstone on the grand prix layout on April 25-26 with a three-hour race.

Then it heads to Oulton Park on May 23-25 for a pair of 60-minute races.

Spa-Francorchamps hosts the fourth race of the season, a two-hour contest on June 20-21 that may attract some Spa 24 competitors.

Snetterton will feature a pair of 60-minute races on August 15-16.

The series heads to Donington for the penultimate round on September 5-6 with another two-hour race.

British GT concludes its season on September 26-27 at Brands Hatch with a two-hour race.

Pre-season testing begins on Tuesday, where Buchan will sample the Ferrari before the season-opener.