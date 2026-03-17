The one-make Porsche series was scheduled to feature at the Bahrain Grand Prix and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as part of the Formula 1 support car.

However, conflict in the Middle East has forced several major motorsport events to be cancelled or rescheduled.

With Formula 1 electing not to run its Bahrain and Saudi Arabia events in April as planned, Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East organisers have been forced to cancel their final two rounds.

Sumich was second in the standings with two race wins to his name. Outside of one DNF, the Australian had finished no lower than fourth in any of the eight races to date.

“Following the recent developments in the region, we would like to inform you that Round 5 at the Bahrain International Circuit and Round 6 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit of the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East have been officially cancelled and will not be rescheduled,” a Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East statement read.

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“We thank you for your understanding that this decision has been taken in regard to the current circumstances, with the safety and well-being of all drivers, team members, staff, partners and everyone involved remaining the highest priority.

“Following this confirmation, we will now proceed immediately with the necessary coordination and will contact the relevant stakeholders in due course.

“Many thanks for your continued support and for your patience during this time. Our thoughts are with everyone affected and we sincerely hope that calm and stability will return soon.”

The Middle East series was one of two programs for Sumich this season.

Sumich will join Target Competition for the eight-round Porsche Carrera Cup Germany, which begins on April 17-19 at Imola.