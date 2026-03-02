Attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran led to retaliatory hits to Qatar, Bahrain and Dubai.

WEC is poised to host its pre-season prologue on March 22-23 and the Qatar 1812 km on March 27-28 at the Lusail International Circuit.

The Qatar 1812 km is the first major motorsport event in the region since the conflict escalated.

“The FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) is closely monitoring the ongoing situation in the Middle East – a process of rigorous assessment that has been underway for several weeks,” a category statement read.

“The safety and security of our competitors, personnel and fans remains our absolute priority. Accordingly, the FIA WEC management is in constant, direct communication with the relevant authorities in Qatar.

“FIA WEC is holding regular meetings with the Qatari authorities regarding the forthcoming Prologue and Qatar 1812km events, scheduled to take place on 22-23 March and 26-28 March respectively.

“We will continue to evaluate the situation daily. Further updates will be communicated if necessary.”

Pirelli cancelled its two-day tyre test at Bahrain International Circuit over security reasons.

Airspace in the Middle East has been closed in parts, reportedly leaving McLaren and Mercedes personnel stranded, as well as Pirelli staff.

There are implications for Australian Grand Prix attendees, who would typically travel from European countries via the Middle East.

Major airlines – including Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways –have suspended some flights until Monday morning.