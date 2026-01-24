Moments before the race, speaking with presenter Greg Rust, the Mexican remarked – “Just gonna send it.”

From pole position, the F1 junior led the field into the left-hand sweeper before spinning.

Rovera’s race lasted just a few hundred metres, with his M2 Competition car buried in the gravel trap.

That released Freddie Slater into the lead, who dominated the 25-lapper.

The M2 driver led TGR Hitech trio Jin Nakamura, Kalle Rovanpera, and Kanato Le.

For WRC champion Rovanpera, it was his first single-seater podium – eclipsing his previous-best ninth.

“That was probably the most fun I’ve had,” said Slater.

“A wet track on a track like that with so much risk, you’re just flirting with the limits the whole way around. It’s just good fun.”

Australia’s Jack Taylor completed the top five for his best result of the season to date.

Supercars star Ryan Wood climbed two places to seventh for MTEC Motorsport, finishing just behind Kiwi Motorsport’s Cooper Shipman.

Points leader Ugo Ugochukwu was eighth ahead of Fionn McLaughlin and Sebastian Manson.

Louis Sharp was 11th and one lap down after making nose-to-tail with another car, which dislodged his front wing.

New Zealand’s other interest, Zack Scoular, was 17th after he spun and beached his car in the gravel at the first turn.

That was a hot spot, with Nolan Allaer also beaching himself on the third-to-last lap.

Results: Formula Regional Oceania Trophy Teretonga Park, Race 1