Wood’s best lap in the morning – a 1:26.1549s – came on just his seventh lap in chilly conditions before banking the fastest lap of the day – a 1:26.0696s – late on Friday afternoon.

Wood, is sharing the #88 Team BRM Audi R8 with Kiwi compatriot Steve Brooks, put four tenths on his nearest rival in Practice 1 and had a two tenths advantage at the end of Practice 2.

Mercedes and Audi ruled the roost on Friday morning, with the #66 Tigani Motorsport Mercedes-AMG of Jayden Ojeda/Paul Lucchitti second fastest

Thomas Randle was third-fastest in the #268 Team BRM Audi with Mark Rosser while Brendon Leitch and Oscar Targett completed the top five in the #44 and #56 for Tigani with Sergio Pires and Shane Smollen respectively.

After going red flag-free in Practice 1, it was an eventful second session on Friday afternoon.

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Targett’s co-driver Smollen put their Mercedes-AMG off the road and then Matt Stoupas did the same in the #24 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi.



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Wood was fastest ahead of impressive Am driver Brad Schumacher in the #1 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi with Broc Feeney.

The top five was completed by Ojeda/Lucchitti, Randle/Rosser, and the #26 Arise Racing GT Ferrari 296 of Jaxon Evans and Elliott Schutte.

GT World Challenge Australia will continue on Saturday with the first leg of qualifying at 11:15am AEDT.

Coverage will be live and exclusively on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

Results: GT World Challenge Australia Phillip Island, Practice 1

Pos Num Team Driver Vehicle Class Lap Diff 1 88 Wolfbrook Motorsport R.Wood/S.Brooks Audi R8 LMS EVO 11 PA 1:26.1549 2 66 Move My Wheels by Tigani J.Ojeda/P.Lucchitti Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO PA 1:26.5487 0.3938 3 268 Castrol Team BRM T.Randle/M.Rosser Audi R8 LMS EVO ll PA 1:26.6690 0.5141 4 44 Geyer Valmont Racing by Tigani B.Leitch/S.Pires Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO PA 1:26.7504 0.5955 5 56 Kollosche AMG by Tigani O.Targett/S.Smollen Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO PA 1:26.8790 0.7241 6 23 Zagame Autosport J.Buchan/C.Campbell Ferrari 296 GT3 PA 1:26.9492 0.7943 7 26 ARGT J.Evans/E.Schutte Ferrari 296 GT3 PA 1:27.2525 1.0976 8 1 Kelso Electrical MPC B.Feeney/B.Schumacher Audi R8 LMS EVO ll PA 1:27.2892 1.1343 9 71 AED Consulting by Tigani L.Youlden/N.Halstead Porsche 911 GT3R T 1:27.4258 1.2709 10 181 OnlyFans Racing W.Davison/R.Gracie Ferrari 296 GT3 PA 1:27.9203 1.7654 11 93 Wall Racing T.D’Alberto/A.Deitz Lamborghini Huracan PA 1:28.0563 1.9014 12 24 KFC Team MPC P.Stokell/M.Stoupas Audi R8 LMS EVO 11 T 1:28.3451 2.1902 13 2 Team MPC V.Astuti/D.Currie Audi R8 LMS EVO ll PA 1:28.4366 2.2817 14 14 Volante Rosso Motorsport A.Gardner/L.Stibbs Aston Martin Vantage T 1:28.7019 2.547 15 15 Volante Rosso Motorsport J.Hunt/G.Emery McLaren 720s GT3 EVO PA 1:28.9732 2.8183

Results: GT World Challenge Australia Phillip Island, Practice 2