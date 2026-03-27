Wood’s best lap in the morning – a 1:26.1549s – came on just his seventh lap in chilly conditions before banking the fastest lap of the day – a 1:26.0696s – late on Friday afternoon.
Wood, is sharing the #88 Team BRM Audi R8 with Kiwi compatriot Steve Brooks, put four tenths on his nearest rival in Practice 1 and had a two tenths advantage at the end of Practice 2.
Mercedes and Audi ruled the roost on Friday morning, with the #66 Tigani Motorsport Mercedes-AMG of Jayden Ojeda/Paul Lucchitti second fastest
Thomas Randle was third-fastest in the #268 Team BRM Audi with Mark Rosser while Brendon Leitch and Oscar Targett completed the top five in the #44 and #56 for Tigani with Sergio Pires and Shane Smollen respectively.
After going red flag-free in Practice 1, it was an eventful second session on Friday afternoon.
Targett’s co-driver Smollen put their Mercedes-AMG off the road and then Matt Stoupas did the same in the #24 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi.
Super speedy internet with award-winning innovation. Get some.
Wood was fastest ahead of impressive Am driver Brad Schumacher in the #1 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi with Broc Feeney.
The top five was completed by Ojeda/Lucchitti, Randle/Rosser, and the #26 Arise Racing GT Ferrari 296 of Jaxon Evans and Elliott Schutte.
GT World Challenge Australia will continue on Saturday with the first leg of qualifying at 11:15am AEDT.
Coverage will be live and exclusively on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.
Results: GT World Challenge Australia Phillip Island, Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Class
|Lap
|Diff
|1
|88
|Wolfbrook Motorsport
|R.Wood/S.Brooks
|Audi R8 LMS EVO 11
|PA
|1:26.1549
|2
|66
|Move My Wheels by Tigani
|J.Ojeda/P.Lucchitti
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PA
|1:26.5487
|0.3938
|3
|268
|Castrol Team BRM
|T.Randle/M.Rosser
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|1:26.6690
|0.5141
|4
|44
|Geyer Valmont Racing by Tigani
|B.Leitch/S.Pires
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PA
|1:26.7504
|0.5955
|5
|56
|Kollosche AMG by Tigani
|O.Targett/S.Smollen
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PA
|1:26.8790
|0.7241
|6
|23
|Zagame Autosport
|J.Buchan/C.Campbell
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PA
|1:26.9492
|0.7943
|7
|26
|ARGT
|J.Evans/E.Schutte
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PA
|1:27.2525
|1.0976
|8
|1
|Kelso Electrical MPC
|B.Feeney/B.Schumacher
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|1:27.2892
|1.1343
|9
|71
|AED Consulting by Tigani
|L.Youlden/N.Halstead
|Porsche 911 GT3R
|T
|1:27.4258
|1.2709
|10
|181
|OnlyFans Racing
|W.Davison/R.Gracie
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PA
|1:27.9203
|1.7654
|11
|93
|Wall Racing
|T.D’Alberto/A.Deitz
|Lamborghini Huracan
|PA
|1:28.0563
|1.9014
|12
|24
|KFC Team MPC
|P.Stokell/M.Stoupas
|Audi R8 LMS EVO 11
|T
|1:28.3451
|2.1902
|13
|2
|Team MPC
|V.Astuti/D.Currie
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|1:28.4366
|2.2817
|14
|14
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|A.Gardner/L.Stibbs
|Aston Martin Vantage
|T
|1:28.7019
|2.547
|15
|15
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|J.Hunt/G.Emery
|McLaren 720s GT3 EVO
|PA
|1:28.9732
|2.8183
Results: GT World Challenge Australia Phillip Island, Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Class
|Lap
|Diff
|1
|88
|Wolfbrook Motorsport
|R.Wood/S.Brooks
|Audi R8 LMS EVO 11
|PA
|1:26.0696
|2
|1
|Kelso Electrical MPC
|B.Feeney/B.Schumacher
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|1:26.2630
|0.1934
|3
|66
|Move My Wheels by Tigani
|J.Ojeda/P.Lucchitti
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PA
|1:26.3849
|0.3153
|4
|268
|Castrol Team BRM
|T.Randle/M.Rosser
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|1:26.4027
|0.3331
|5
|26
|ARGT
|J.Evans/E.Schutte
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PA
|1:26.6959
|0.6263
|6
|44
|Geyer Valmont Racing by Tigani
|B.Leitch/S.Pires
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PA
|1:27.1216
|1.052
|7
|2
|Team MPC
|V.Astuti/D.Currie
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|1:27.2322
|1.1626
|8
|93
|Wall Racing
|T.D’Alberto/A.Deitz
|Lamborghini Huracan
|PA
|1:27.2779
|1.2083
|9
|56
|Kollosche AMG by Tigani
|O.Targett/S.Smollen
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PA
|1:27.2861
|1.2165
|10
|23
|Zagame Autosport
|J.Buchan/C.Campbell
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PA
|1:27.2918
|1.2222
|11
|181
|OnlyFans Racing
|W.Davison/R.Gracie
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PA
|1:27.5939
|1.5243
|12
|71
|AED Consulting by Tigani
|L.Youlden/N.Halstead
|Porsche 911 GT3R
|T
|1:28.1928
|2.1232
|13
|24
|KFC Team MPC
|P.Stokell/M.Stoupas
|Audi R8 LMS EVO 11
|T
|1:28.4797
|2.4101
|14
|15
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|J.Hunt/G.Emery
|McLaren 720s GT3 EVO
|PA
|1:29.0523
|2.9827
|15
|14
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|A.Gardner/L.Stibbs
|Aston Martin Vantage
|T
|1:29.3888
|3.1392
Discussion about this post