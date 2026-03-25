The Supercars presence will be heavy at Phillip Island, with four full-timers in Broc Feeney, Jayden Ojeda, Ryan Wood and Thomas Randle, joined by three Enduro Cup co-drivers on the entry list.

A strong field of Pro-Am entries will battle for outright contention, with three Trophy class cars and a sole Am entry rounding out the grid.

The 17 entries are split over seven manufacturers, with Audi leading the way with five cars.

Team MPC return with three cars, including a new entry for young gun Valentino Astuti and Darren Currie, making the move from 111 Racing and out of a Mercedes-AMG into an Audi R8.

Among the MPC stable are reigning champions Broc Feeney and Brad Schumacher, eager to defend their crown.

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South Australian outfit Team BRM expand to two cars, taking on the running of the Wolfbrook entry for Supercars star Ryan Wood and Steve Brooks.

Wood joins fellow Supercars driver Thomas Randle in the flagship BRM entry #268 alongside Mark Rosser, while Randle serves as an injury sub for Alex Peroni.

Ferrari expands its program into the new season, with four Pracing Horses on the grid.

These include a pair of returning Arise Racing GT entries of Jaxon Evans/Elliot Schutte and Jordan Love/Steve Wyatt.

Evans and Schutte will be looking to go one better this season, having just missed the title following a late penalty in the final race of 2025.

Zagame Autosport make the step to full time competition with TCR champion Josh Buchan and Ferrari Challenge graduate Cameron Campbell.

Renee Gracie switches to the prancing horse, with the reigning Am class champion making the step back up to Pro-Am contention alongside two-time Bathurst winner Will Davison.

Tigani Motorsport will field all four Mercedes-AMG entries in the field, plus the sole Porsche entry of Luke Youlden and Nathan Halstead.

The Porsche makes up one of three Trophy class entries alongside the KFC Team MPC entry of Matt Stoupas/Paul Stokell and Volante Rosso’s Aston Martin, piloted by Alex Gardner and Lee Stibbs.

Volante Rosso will also field the sole McLaren entry, with team owner Josh Hunt joining Geoff Emery.

Rounding out the field is the lone Lamborghini Huracan of Wall Racing, driven by Tony D’Alberto and Adrian Dietz.

GT World Challenge Australia will commence this weekend at Phillip Island as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.

Entry List: GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS, Phillip Island