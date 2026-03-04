Lawrence returns with Randall Racing in the BMW M4 GT4 G82, with he and Mineeff locked into four of the six rounds.

The pair will contest the highly competitive Silver-Am Cup, one step below the top Silver class.

Since joining the series in the 2023 season, before which he had no racing experience, Lawrence has become a key contender in the Am Cup.

Joined by John Bowe for most rounds in 2024 before going solo in 2025, Lawrence amassed 12 class victories over two seasons to comfortably win the title in both years.

“After two really strong years in Am, I wanted to challenge myself again. Stepping up to Silver-Am in 2026 is about pushing myself and seeing how far I can go,” Lawrence said.

“Hopefully, with a fast Silver alongside me, we can get the car further up the grid and consistently towards the front.



“I’ve known Lachie since 2024 when he was racing with Shane [Smollen], and he’s someone I’ve always gotten along well with.

“He’s obviously a very fast driver and a proven champion, so I think we’ve put together a really strong combination to give it a proper crack this year.”

Mineeff won the 2024 Silver-Am Cup title alongside Shane Smollen in a Porsche Cayman GT4, before joining Rob Rubis in a Ginetta G55 for select rounds in 2025.

Outside of GT4 Australia, Mineeff is a proven winner across a number of categories, including TCR Australia, Formula Ford, and at the Bathurst 6 Hour.

“I’m really excited about this new opportunity with Jacob and the Randall Racing team,” Mineeff said.

“Silver-Am has been a great home for me in GT4 over the past few years, but to join someone like Jake and be part of such a professional family operation is very cool.

“From the outside, the team presents at a really high level – the cars are immaculate and everything is prepared properly. I think we’ve got all the tools we need to be right up the front from Round 1 at Phillip Island.

“Jacob’s results, especially considering how little racing he’s done, are very impressive.

“Pairing that with a proven BMW package and my experience in GT4 and other categories, I think we’ve got everything we need to hit the ground running.

“It’ll be my first time racing the BMW, but I’ve been fortunate to drive a range of different cars.

“I also do a lot of coaching, so adapting to different cars and tracks is something I’m used to.

“I’m confident it’ll just be another car to get on top of.”

A Silver-Am Cup BMW notably won outright at The Bend in 2025 in the hands of Ryder Quinn and Steve Jakic.

While competing as a solo driver, Lawrence was frequently on the cusp of the outright top 10, and is eager to prove that with Mineeff as co-driver, the pair can battle at the front of the field.

“We’ve seen what Silver-Am entries can achieve – they can absolutely fight for outright wins,” Lawrence added.

“I’ll keep my head down, keep working on improving myself, and hopefully we can put ourselves in that position as the season unfolds.”

Lawrence and Mineeff have already completed a number of test days together prior to the season start.

The Monochrome GT4 Australia season commences at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on March 27-29 as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.