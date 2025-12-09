The Australian Auto-Sport Alliance (AASA) earlier this year announced the first five of six events, beginning at The Bend.

There will also be rounds at Sydney Motorsport Park, Winton Motor Raceway, and two visits to Queensland Raceway.

The release of the Trans Am and TA2 Muscle Car Series calendars foreshadowed the addition of Calder Park Raceway to the 2026 Hi-Tec Oils Super Series, which has now been confirmed.

Calder Park Raceway effectively replaces Mallala Motorsport Park.

“We at AASA have been working hard behind the scenes with tracks, categories, competitors and sponsors to put together our flagship product,” said AASA competition director Marcos Ambrose.

“We have been able to secure some great venues, confirm some great categories and announce new exciting formats and initiatives to create the best series in AASA’s history, all in record time too.

“Now we pretty much have all our spots filled, we can work with our competitors and category managers to make sure we fill the grids and deliver the most exciting and intense racing possible.

“It is exciting times for AASA, its members and competitors – we still have plenty of work to do to get ready for round one in March, but we are in a great position and can’t wait to see the action unfold on track.”

Hi-Tec Oils Super Series manager Carolyn Oldano hailed the addition of Calder Park Raceway to the calendar.

Oldano said there would be a “unique format” for the season finale, headlined by the TA2 Muscle Car Series.

“Ending the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series at Calder gives us the perfect stage to try something bold,” said Oldano.

“We’re introducing a unique format for the finale, something our competitors haven’t faced all season – and TA2 Muscle Cars will be the stars of the show.

“If people think they know how the final round will play out, they’re in for a surprise.”

The Hi-Tec Oils Super Series is broadcast on free-to-air TV via SBS and live-streamed on YouTube. The series is also available on subscription services Kayo Sports and Fox Sports.

“Having our racing broadcast across SBS, Kayo and Fox Sports is a huge thing for grassroots categories,” said Oldano.

“Seeing our competitors showcased nationally, and knowing families across the country can tune in live or on demand, is incredibly rewarding.

“Our priority for 2026 is to elevate the complete experience more community involvement, better fan zones, stronger entertainment, and events that remain affordable for families.

“I want every round to feel special, memorable, and worth travelling for, that’s the standard we’re committed to delivering.”

2026 Hi-Tec Oils Super Series calendar

Round 1 – The Bend Motorsport Park – March 12-14

Round 2 – Queensland Raceway – May 1-3

Round 3 – Sydney Motorsport Park – July 17-18

Round 4 – Queensland Raceway – August 14-16

Round 5 – Winton Motor Raceway – September 25-27

Round 6 – Calder Park Raceway – November 6-8