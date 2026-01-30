Rovanpera took to social media on Friday morning to confirm he would not take part in practice nor the afternoon’s race.

“Unfortunately I got sick last night,” he wrote.

“Need to rest today to try and save the weekend.”

The New Zealand Grand Prix weekend features four races. An additional race was added to Friday’s schedule to make up for Race 3 at Teretonga being cancelled due to rain.

Rovanpera was set to line up from fourth on the grid behind Freddie Slater (M2 Competition), Kanato Le (Hitech TGR), and Ugo Ugochukwu (M2 Competition).

Advertisements

It’s a bitter blow for the Finnish driver, who was riding a wave of momentum following his best results to date at Teretonga.

The 25-year-old scored his first podium in Race 1 before finishing fifth in Race 2 and seventh in Race 4.

Friday’s race at Highlands Motorsport Park is scheduled for 3:20pm AEDT.

James Wharton and wildcard Liam Sceats will not contest Friday’s race having not been part of the Teretonga weekend.

Australia’s Wharton missed Teretonga due to FIA Formula 3 Championship commitments in Europe.