Ford locked out the top five in Practice 1 and went on to clinch the top four spots in Practice 2 – both of which were headed by the #27 Multispares Racing Mustang.

The quickest of the two chart-topping times came during Practice 1, with a 1:34.5750s

Cameron Crick and Dean Campbell were second-fastest in Practice 1 and were the leading Silver-Am entry in another Mustang.

The nearest non-Mustang entry was the Lachlann Evennett/Andrew Torti-driven Toyota Supra, which was 0.7951s off the pace in Practice 1 on a 1:35.3701s.

Solo driver Glenn Walker was the quickest Am entry in the morning, unsurprisingly, in another Mustang.

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Practice 2 was topped by the Cameron/Dalton Silver duo, but unable to improve on their Practice 1 pace with a 1:35.1855s.



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Silver-Am pair Aaron Seton and Jason Gomersall improved on fourth in the morning to end up second in the afternoon.

Evennett and Torti went some way to bridging the gap between to the Fords, with a 1:35.5113s putting them 0.3258s away from the best of the Mustangs.

Walker was once again fastest in Am with a 1:37.1377s to end up 1.9522s in arrears of Cameron and Dalton.

GT4 Australia begins its season in earnest on Saturday at Phillip Island at the Shannons SpeedSeries with the first leg of qualifying at 9:10am AEDT.

Results: Monochrome GT4 Australia, Practice 1

Pos Num Team Drivers Car Class Lap Diff 1 27 Multispares Racing L.Dalton/A.Cameron Ford Mustang GT4 S 1:34.5750* 2 118 Method Motorsport C.Crick/D.Campbell Ford Mustang GT4 SA 1:34.6310 0:00.0560 3 35 Miedecke Motorsport /Lubrimaxx B.Tracey/G.Miedecke Ford Mustang GT4 S 1:34.6596 0:00.0846 4 1 Gomersall Motorsport A.Seton/J.Gomersall Ford Mustang GT4 SA 1:34.9872 0:00.4122 5 227 RM RAcing Cars C.McLeod/M.Harvey Ford Mustang GT4 S 1:35.1601 0:00.5851 6 88 CAMM Quarries/Concrete Racing L.Evennett/A.Torti Toyota Supra EVO 2 SA 1:35.3701 0:00.7951 7 87 Method Motorsport J.Hughes/S.Rintoule McLaren Artura GT4 S 1:35.5586 0:00.9836 8 114 Team Soutar Motorsport W.Exton/J.Johnson McLaren Artura GT4 S 1:35.5705 0:00.9955 9 75 Tufflift Racing by TSM Z.Soutar/G.Nirwan McLaren Artura GT4 SA 1:35.7554 0:01.1804 10 25 Method Motorsport T.Hayman/J.Murray McLaren Artura GT4 S 1:35.8110 0:01.2360 11 3 Thunder Buddies /Black Diamond R.Quinn/D.Jilesen BMW M4 GT4 G82 SA 1:35.8444 0:01.2694 12 95 Miedecke Motorsport /Lubrimaxx B.Dowdall/C.Cutts Ford Mustang GT4 S 1:35.9762 0:01.4012 13 71 Exedra Motorsport N.McBride/D.Koutsoumidis Toyota Supra EVO 2 SA 1:36.0934 0:01.5184 14 9 GWR Australia Daniel Frougas (AUS) Toyota Supra EVO 2 S 1:36.1849 0:01.6099 15 62 Wallis Motorsport S.Paley/J.Wallis Ford Mustang GT4 S 1:36.3304 0:01.7554 16 32 Randall Racing L.Mineeff/J.Lawrence BMW M4 GT4 G82 SA 1:36.3370 0:01.7620 17 21 Ekebol MPC T.D’Albeto/J.Keyte Ford Mustang GT4 SA 1:36.3615 0:01.7865 18 36 Gomersall Motorsport Jake Camilleri (AUS) Ford Mustang GT4 S 1:36.3959 0:01.8209 19 28 Nonorganic Proteins C.Paterson/K.Quinn Porsche 718 Cayman SA 1:36.4449 0:01.8699 20 67 DNA Autosport R.Gray/T.Bryant Toyota Supra EVO 2 S 1:36.7026 0:02.1276 21 58 Murphy Racing by TSM J.Murphy/G.Murphy Mercedes – AMG GT4 SA 1:36.7330 0:02.1580 22 14 Gomersall Motorsport Glenn Walker (AUS) Ford Mustang GT4 AM 1:37.0593 0:02.4843 23 7 Slatterys /McElrea Racing Jay Murray (AUS) BMW M4 GT4 G82 EVO S 1:37.2947 0:02.7197 24 46 Aperatif Racing Jensen Shearer (AUS) Porsche 718 Cayman S 1:37.4081 0:02.8331 25 17 Love Racing by TSM B.Love/R.Love Mercedes – AMG GT4 AM 1:37.7010 0:03.1260 26 64 Method Motorsport N.Callaghan/C.Lillis Porsche 718 Cayman AM 1:37.7392 0:03.1642 27 101 Game Over Anthony Quinn (AUS) Toyota Supra EVO 2 AM 1:37.9939 0:03.4189 28 11 Method Motorsport Ryan Sorensen (AUS) McLaren Artura GT4 AM 1:38.2865 0:03.7115 29 10 Pitstop Racing Keelan Dunston (AUS) Ginetta G55 GT4 S 1:38.8776 0:04.3026 30 33 Randall Racing Peter Lawrence (AUS) BMW M4 GT4 G82 AM 1:39.5644 0:04.9894 31 222 Edge Motorpsort Jiawei Chen (AUS) BMW M4 GT4 F82 S 1:39.6348 0:05.0598 32 5 Morris /McElrea Racing Nathan Murray (AUS) BMW M4 GT4 G82 EVO AM 1:41.3239 0:06.7489 33 6 Method Motorsport Cy Pearson (AUS) Porsche 718 Cayman AM 1:41.7098 0:07.1348

Results: Monochrome GT4 Australia, Practice 2