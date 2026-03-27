Ford locked out the top five in Practice 1 and went on to clinch the top four spots in Practice 2 – both of which were headed by the #27 Multispares Racing Mustang.
The quickest of the two chart-topping times came during Practice 1, with a 1:34.5750s
Cameron Crick and Dean Campbell were second-fastest in Practice 1 and were the leading Silver-Am entry in another Mustang.
The nearest non-Mustang entry was the Lachlann Evennett/Andrew Torti-driven Toyota Supra, which was 0.7951s off the pace in Practice 1 on a 1:35.3701s.
Solo driver Glenn Walker was the quickest Am entry in the morning, unsurprisingly, in another Mustang.
Practice 2 was topped by the Cameron/Dalton Silver duo, but unable to improve on their Practice 1 pace with a 1:35.1855s.
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Silver-Am pair Aaron Seton and Jason Gomersall improved on fourth in the morning to end up second in the afternoon.
Evennett and Torti went some way to bridging the gap between to the Fords, with a 1:35.5113s putting them 0.3258s away from the best of the Mustangs.
Walker was once again fastest in Am with a 1:37.1377s to end up 1.9522s in arrears of Cameron and Dalton.
GT4 Australia begins its season in earnest on Saturday at Phillip Island at the Shannons SpeedSeries with the first leg of qualifying at 9:10am AEDT.
Results: Monochrome GT4 Australia, Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Team
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Lap
|Diff
|1
|27
|Multispares Racing
|L.Dalton/A.Cameron
|Ford Mustang GT4
|S
|1:34.5750*
|2
|118
|Method Motorsport
|C.Crick/D.Campbell
|Ford Mustang GT4
|SA
|1:34.6310
|0:00.0560
|3
|35
|Miedecke Motorsport /Lubrimaxx
|B.Tracey/G.Miedecke
|Ford Mustang GT4
|S
|1:34.6596
|0:00.0846
|4
|1
|Gomersall Motorsport
|A.Seton/J.Gomersall
|Ford Mustang GT4
|SA
|1:34.9872
|0:00.4122
|5
|227
|RM RAcing Cars
|C.McLeod/M.Harvey
|Ford Mustang GT4
|S
|1:35.1601
|0:00.5851
|6
|88
|CAMM Quarries/Concrete Racing
|L.Evennett/A.Torti
|Toyota Supra EVO 2
|SA
|1:35.3701
|0:00.7951
|7
|87
|Method Motorsport
|J.Hughes/S.Rintoule
|McLaren Artura GT4
|S
|1:35.5586
|0:00.9836
|8
|114
|Team Soutar Motorsport
|W.Exton/J.Johnson
|McLaren Artura GT4
|S
|1:35.5705
|0:00.9955
|9
|75
|Tufflift Racing by TSM
|Z.Soutar/G.Nirwan
|McLaren Artura GT4
|SA
|1:35.7554
|0:01.1804
|10
|25
|Method Motorsport
|T.Hayman/J.Murray
|McLaren Artura GT4
|S
|1:35.8110
|0:01.2360
|11
|3
|Thunder Buddies /Black Diamond
|R.Quinn/D.Jilesen
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|SA
|1:35.8444
|0:01.2694
|12
|95
|Miedecke Motorsport /Lubrimaxx
|B.Dowdall/C.Cutts
|Ford Mustang GT4
|S
|1:35.9762
|0:01.4012
|13
|71
|Exedra Motorsport
|N.McBride/D.Koutsoumidis
|Toyota Supra EVO 2
|SA
|1:36.0934
|0:01.5184
|14
|9
|GWR Australia
|Daniel Frougas (AUS)
|Toyota Supra EVO 2
|S
|1:36.1849
|0:01.6099
|15
|62
|Wallis Motorsport
|S.Paley/J.Wallis
|Ford Mustang GT4
|S
|1:36.3304
|0:01.7554
|16
|32
|Randall Racing
|L.Mineeff/J.Lawrence
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|SA
|1:36.3370
|0:01.7620
|17
|21
|Ekebol MPC
|T.D’Albeto/J.Keyte
|Ford Mustang GT4
|SA
|1:36.3615
|0:01.7865
|18
|36
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Jake Camilleri (AUS)
|Ford Mustang GT4
|S
|1:36.3959
|0:01.8209
|19
|28
|Nonorganic Proteins
|C.Paterson/K.Quinn
|Porsche 718 Cayman
|SA
|1:36.4449
|0:01.8699
|20
|67
|DNA Autosport
|R.Gray/T.Bryant
|Toyota Supra EVO 2
|S
|1:36.7026
|0:02.1276
|21
|58
|Murphy Racing by TSM
|J.Murphy/G.Murphy
|Mercedes – AMG GT4
|SA
|1:36.7330
|0:02.1580
|22
|14
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Glenn Walker (AUS)
|Ford Mustang GT4
|AM
|1:37.0593
|0:02.4843
|23
|7
|Slatterys /McElrea Racing
|Jay Murray (AUS)
|BMW M4 GT4 G82 EVO
|S
|1:37.2947
|0:02.7197
|24
|46
|Aperatif Racing
|Jensen Shearer (AUS)
|Porsche 718 Cayman
|S
|1:37.4081
|0:02.8331
|25
|17
|Love Racing by TSM
|B.Love/R.Love
|Mercedes – AMG GT4
|AM
|1:37.7010
|0:03.1260
|26
|64
|Method Motorsport
|N.Callaghan/C.Lillis
|Porsche 718 Cayman
|AM
|1:37.7392
|0:03.1642
|27
|101
|Game Over
|Anthony Quinn (AUS)
|Toyota Supra EVO 2
|AM
|1:37.9939
|0:03.4189
|28
|11
|Method Motorsport
|Ryan Sorensen (AUS)
|McLaren Artura GT4
|AM
|1:38.2865
|0:03.7115
|29
|10
|Pitstop Racing
|Keelan Dunston (AUS)
|Ginetta G55 GT4
|S
|1:38.8776
|0:04.3026
|30
|33
|Randall Racing
|Peter Lawrence (AUS)
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|AM
|1:39.5644
|0:04.9894
|31
|222
|Edge Motorpsort
|Jiawei Chen (AUS)
|BMW M4 GT4 F82
|S
|1:39.6348
|0:05.0598
|32
|5
|Morris /McElrea Racing
|Nathan Murray (AUS)
|BMW M4 GT4 G82 EVO
|AM
|1:41.3239
|0:06.7489
|33
|6
|Method Motorsport
|Cy Pearson (AUS)
|Porsche 718 Cayman
|AM
|1:41.7098
|0:07.1348
Results: Monochrome GT4 Australia, Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Team
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Lap
|Diff
|1
|27
|Multispares Racing
|L.Dalton/A.Cameron
|Ford Mustang GT4
|S
|1:35.1855*
|2
|1
|Gomersall Motorsport
|A.Seton/J.Gomersall
|Ford Mustang GT4
|SA
|1:35.3136
|0:00.1281
|3
|227
|Multispares Racing
|C.McLeod/M.Harvey
|Ford Mustang GT4
|S
|1:35.3608
|0:00.1753
|4
|35
|Miedecke Motorsport /Lubrimaxx
|B.Tracey/G.Miedecke
|Ford Mustang GT4
|S
|1:35.4742
|0:00.2887
|5
|88
|CAMM Quarries/Concrete Racing
|L.Evennett/A.Torti
|Toyota Supra EVO 2
|SA
|1:35.5113
|0:00.3258
|6
|95
|Miedecke Motorsport /Lubrimaxx
|B.Dowdall/C.Cutts
|Ford Mustang GT4
|S
|1:35.5725
|0:00.3870
|7
|25
|Method Motorsport
|T.Hayman/Jett Murray
|McLaren Artura GT4
|S
|1:35.6110
|0:00.4255
|8
|75
|Tufflift Racing by TSM
|Z.Soutar/G.Nirwan
|McLaren Artura GT4
|SA
|1:35.7139
|0:00.5284
|9
|118
|Method Motorsport
|C.Crick/D.Campbell
|Ford Mustang GT4
|SA
|1:35.7201
|0:00.5346
|10
|28
|Nonorganic Proteins
|C.Paterson/K.Quinn
|Porsche 718 Cayman
|SA
|1:35.7868
|0:00.6013
|11
|62
|Wallis Motorsport
|S.Paley/J.Wallis
|Ford Mustang GT4
|S
|1:35.9206
|0:00.7351
|12
|32
|Randall Racing
|L.Mineeff/J.Lawrence
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|SA
|1:35.9990
|0:00.8135
|13
|87
|Method Motorsport
|J.Hughes/S.Rintoule
|McLaren Artura GT4
|S
|1:36.0638
|0:00.8783
|14
|71
|Exedra Motorsport
|N.McBride/D.Koutsoumidis
|Toyota Supra EVO 2
|SA
|1:36.2498
|0:01.0643
|15
|3
|Thunder Buddies /Black Diamond
|R.Quinn/D.Jilesen
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|SA
|1:36.2646
|0:01.0791
|16
|36
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Jake Camilleri (AUS)
|Ford Mustang GT4
|S
|1:36.2933
|0:01.1078
|17
|114
|Team Soutar Motorsport
|W.Exton/J.Johnson
|McLaren Artura GT4
|S
|1:36.3414
|0:01.1559
|18
|9
|GWR Australia
|Daniel Frougas (AUS)
|Toyota Supra EVO 2
|S
|1:36.4610
|0:01.2755
|19
|21
|Ekebol MPC
|T.D’Alberto/J.Keyte
|Ford Mustang GT4
|SA
|1:36.5908
|0:01.4053
|20
|46
|Aperatif Racing
|Jensen Shearer (AUS)
|Porsche 718 Cayman
|S
|1:36.6982
|0:01.5127
|21
|67
|DNA Autosport
|R.Gray/T.Bryant
|Toyota Supra EVO 2
|S
|1:36.8322
|0:01.6467
|22
|14
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Glenn Walker (AUS)
|Ford Mustang GT4
|AM
|1:36.8597
|0:01.6742
|23
|7
|Slatterys /McElrea Racing
|Jay Murray (AUS)
|BMW M4 GT4 G82 EVO
|S
|1:37.0301
|0:01.8446
|24
|64
|Method Motorsport
|N.Callaghan/C.Lillis
|Porsche 718 Cayman
|AM
|1:37.1377
|0:01.9522
|25
|58
|Murphy Racing by TSM
|J.Murphy/G.Murphy
|Mercedes – AMG GT4
|SA
|1:37.4063
|0:02.2208
|26
|17
|Love Racing by TSM
|B.Love/R.Love
|Mercedes – AMG GT4
|AM
|1:37.8387
|0:02.6532
|27
|11
|Method Motorsport
|Ryan Sorensen (AUS)
|McLaren Artura GT4
|AM
|1:37.9270
|0:02.7415
|28
|222
|Edge Motorpsort
|Jiawei Chen (AUS)
|BMW M4 GT4 F82
|S
|1:39.3905
|0:04.2050
|29
|10
|Pitstop Racing
|Keelan Dunston (AUS)
|Ginetta G55 GT4
|S
|1:39.4194
|0:04.2339
|30
|101
|Game Over
|Anthony Quinn (AUS)
|Toyota Supra EVO 2
|AM
|1:39.6222
|0:04.4367
|31
|33
|Randall Racing
|Peter Lawrence (AUS)
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|AM
|1:40.5236
|0:05.3381
|32
|5
|Morris /McElrea Racing
|Nathan Murray (AUS)
|BMW M4 GT4 G82 EVO
|AM
|1:42.1355
|0:06.9500
|33
|6
|Method Motorsport
|Cy Pearson (AUS)
|Porsche 718 Cayman
|AM
|1:43.4191
|0:08.2336
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