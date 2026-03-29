Chandler’s involvement in the sport spanned more than half a century and took him to the upper echelon.

He was a competitor, administrator, and team boss.

Globally, he was perhaps best known for his role as the FIA vice president. At home, he played a key part in the success of Rally New Zealand and was president of MotorSport New Zealand.

“Morrie Chandler was one of the most influential figures our sport has ever known,” said MotorSport New Zealand president Deborah Day.

“His leadership, vision, and tireless commitment helped shape not only motorsport in New Zealand, but across the world.

Advertisements

“He gave so much to the sport he loved, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

New Zealand motorsport’s governing body labelled Chandler “a towering figure whose influence on New Zealand and global motorsport spanned more than five decades.”

Chandler was elected to the MotorSport New Zealand executive board in 1973 and became president in 1977, which he held until 1998.

He competed in the Rally of New Zealand from 1971 until 1983 and was a staple of the New Zealand Rally Championship.

The New Zealand Rally Championship described Chandler as a “founding father” and “icon” of the sport.

With the sport’s global governing body, he was the president of the World Motor Sport Council and was the vice president of the FIA.

Chandler was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) in 1997 and was honoured with MotorSport New Zealand’s highest accolade, President d’Honneur, in 1998.

He received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Halberg Awards in 2018, which recognises New Zealand sport’s highest achievers.

“Morrie Chandler’s passing marks the loss of a true pioneer, whose impact on motorsport is immeasurable,” MotorSport New Zealand said in a statement.

“He leaves behind a legacy defined by passion, service, and excellence.

“MotorSport New Zealand extends its deepest condolences to Morrie’s family, friends, and the many people around the world who were touched by his remarkable life.”

Speedcafe extends its thoughts to Morrie’s family and the New Zealand motorsport community.