Josh Anderson was the unlucky driver to have a gust of wind grab the bonnet of his Ford Mustang Dark Horse R and shear it from its pins during Practice 1.

The bonnet smashed the front window before flying over the top of the car and breaking the back window.

Anderson was forced into the category’s spare car for the second practice and qualifying on Friday before repairs were made for Saturday’s race.

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse R uses factory glass, front and rear – as opposed to perspex rear windows in the GT4 variant.

Ford Australia sent a Transit van from Melbourne to Phillip Island with four windscreens and two rear windscreens to facilitate repairs and give the series some onsite spares.

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Ahead of Practice 2, teams increased the preload on the bonnet pins and created a seal by taping the panel gaps.

There were no repeat incidents on Friday or Saturday, and a permanent solution will be found between events.

Series organisers were aware that the bonnets were a weak point of the car having experienced similar buffeting issues during the Mustang Challenge Le Mans Invitational.

However, particularly blustering conditions on Friday resulted in an unexpected failure.

Ford Racing global one-make series manager Chris Ward declined to discuss the issue, but was happy with how the first race went.

That was won by Aaron Cameron, who won by a meagre 0.006s over his Garry Rogers Motorsport teammate James Golding.

“I think from the outside, the fingers will point at us and say we couldn’t have scripted it any better. I can assure you it wasn’t scripted,” said Ward.

“The weather gods played in our hands. I think everyone, fans included, love a wet race, and the guys out front just put on a clinic there, spectacular racing.

“In the driver meeting, we use the word respect and I think the ultimate respect was shown between all the drivers on track today and put on a great show for the fans.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better start to Mustang Cup Australia.”

Jack Perkins was the sole DNF in Race 1 due to a suspected clutch issue.

“ It’s a shame to see that one car drop out,” said Ward.

“We’ll obviously go and work with the team and see what the issue was and help them resolve it for tomorrow.”

Mustang Cup Australia continues on Sunday at 9:10am AEDT with the second qualifying session before Race 2 at 12:30pm.