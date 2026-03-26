McLeod, a Ford Racing development driver, has been confirmed as the 15th driver on the Motorcraft Mustang Cup Australia grid at Phillip Island.

Mustang Cup Australia will form part of the Shannons SpeedSeries program on March 27-29.

“It’s great to race a Dark Horse R at Phillip Island, racing the same Dark Horse R and wearing the number I raced with at Le Mans,” said McLeod.

“I have to give a massive thanks to Ford who have helped put this together.

“It was awesome to see so many drivers announced in the last fortnight, so I knew I really wanted to do this. There are some really high-caliber drivers who will be very tough to beat.

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“If I can display the pathway from Mustang Cup to GT4, then to GT3, and finally to LMDh, it will show the possibilities the Ford Driver Development Team can achieve.

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“It is a great honour to be in the second batch of drivers and the only Australian.”

McLeod will do double duties at Phillip Island, competing in Mustang Cup Australia and Monochrome GT4 Australia in another Ford Mustang.

Across the weekend, the 21-year-old will contest four races.

“I’ll also be driving the Ford Mustang GT4 this weekend, and I think it will help my overall results,” said McLeod.

“It’s essentially the same package and both will have very similar characteristics, so I don’t think there will be a significant difference.”

Ford Racing Global Customer Racing manager Chris Ward will attend the inaugural Mustang Cup Australia meeting.

“To see Cam McLeod compete in the Motorcraft Mustang Cup Australia here at Phillip Island is almost like a closing of the Ford Racing circle,” said Ward.

“Cam enjoyed victory at the very successful Le Mans Invitational last year, then this past January, he was put under an intense driver training program before being announced as a member of the Ford Driver Development Team for 2026.

“It’s going to be exciting to watch him compete in this brand-new championship in Australia, and really shows the possibilities that Ford is offering our drivers.”