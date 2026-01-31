News of a technical breach came to light shortly before today’s opening Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy race at Highlands Motorsport Park.

Wood’s car failed the minimum ride height test at the end of Q3 which initially led to a blanket disqualification across all three segments of qualifying.

That cost him both his fifth place start for Race 1 (which was based on Q1 times) and his second place start for Sunday’s Grand Prix (based on Q3 times).

However his MTEC team was able to successfully argue that the car only touched the ride height tool on its final set of tyres which were used in Q3 and that the car was legal in the first two segments.

As such the decision was amended and Wood has only been disqualified from Q3.

That meant he was able to start today’s race from fifth and will also be able to take up fourth on the grid for Race 2 on Sunday.

But he has still been dealt a major blow for the Grand Prix going from the front row to the very back of the grid.

“The stewards, after hearing from the driver and team representative of car 40, have determined that a breach of the 2026 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy Technical Regulations occurred, as identified by the Technical Delegate (Judge of Fact with respect to weights and measures), where car 40 did not comply with Article 3.4 (minimum ride height) of these technical regulations,” read the stewards report.

“Car 40 is disqualified from Q3.

“Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the 2026 FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.”