The entry list is headlined by 19 entries in the Pro division with a healthy Pro-Am entry too.

The field features nine rookies, with several making the step up from Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge.

Last year’s top three have all graduated, including champion Jake Santalucia with Wall Racing, runner-up Ryan Casha with DNA Autosport, and third-placed Tom Bewley with Earl Bamber Motorsport.

Several drivers were confirmed last week, headlined by the return of last year’s champion Dylan O’Keeffe.

This year’s championship will be the last with the current model 911 before moving to the newer model, which has been introduced to Supercup and other Carrera Cup series globally.

Ahead of the change, the full Pro and Pro-Am fleet will use ABS as the system becomes standardised globally with the newer model.



“Having ABS definitely means you change your driving technique,” said O’Keeffe.

“But thankfully I’ve had some recent experience in GT3 cars, which also have ABS, so it hasn’t taken me long to adapt.

“I think it will enhance the racing – because there’s far less risk of locking a brake, people will be prepared to have a go at some big overtaking moves.”

The release of the entry list also confirms Max Geoghegan’s switch from the Dunlop Super2 Series, having last raced with Image Racing and Kelly Racing in 2025.

Geoghegan will join EMA Motorsport alongside David Russell, who makes the switch from TekworkX Motorsport.

“I’m really excited to be making this step across to Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, and to be running with EMA Motorsport,” said Geoghegan.

“I have spent some time with the team recently testing, and it’s been great to get to know everyone and to spend time in the car, getting up to speed pretty quickly.

“I cannot wait to be out on track this week in Melbourne.

“It will be a case of learning with the team over the early races, but I feel like I have a really strong crew behind me, and so much experience with David alongside me in the garage.”

The entry list includes two guest drivers, Marcus Amand and Dale Wood.

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia will have three races across the Albert Park weekend, all of which will be broadcast on Fox Sports and streamed on Kayo Sports.

