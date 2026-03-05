The TekworkX driver qualified on pole position over veteran David Russell, and had to hold off reigning champion Dylan O’Keeffe into turn one at the race start.

The young kiwi ran side-by-side with third place starter O’Keeffe through turn one, eventually shutting the door on corner exit and never looking back.

The first corner at Albert Park has been known to provide some chaos in previous years, but the only car to run off the road at the race start was Porsche Sprint Challenge graduate Tom Bewley.

Former Supercars driver Dean Fiore began to slow at Turn 10 on the opening lap, with what looked to be coolant leaking from the front of the Melbourne Performance Centre machine.

Fiore spun on his own fluid at Turn 11 and recovered to continue.

Two-time champion Harri Jones worked his way past Russell in the final complex, stacking the field up and bringing the Wood brothers together in contact.



Dale Wood was then stuck on the outside of seemingly every corner in a hard-fought battle, losing a number of positions on Lap 2.

Fiore eventually brought his car to a rest on the exit of Turn 6, drawing the sole Safety Car for the race.

Osborne led the field away on the restart lap, and despite being caught slightly in the middle sector on most laps, held off the past two champions for the win.

The win comes in Osborne’s second full time season in Carrera Cup.

Wildcard driver Marcus Amand fought his way through the top 10, gaining five spots and threatening Jones for the podium.

Amand made a late lunge at Turn 11 on the final lap to no avail.

On the final lap, Bewley made contact with Rodney Jane, who was running second in the Pro-Am class, spinning the reigning class champion.

Jane was unable to continue with the suspension damage sustained.

Matt Belford came home in 15th position outright to win the Pro-Am class.

Porsche Equity-One Carrera Cup Australia returns for Race 2 on Friday at 6:30pm AEDT.