Sumich will partner Finland’s Marcus Amand and Robert De Haan of the Netherlands for the eight-round series, which begins in June at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

The Australian will carry the iconic pink BWT colour scheme, which will feature flashes of red on the rear quarter panels and rear bumper.

Sumich will dovetail his Supercup program with Porsche Carrera Cup Germany, where he will race for Target Competition.

He becomes the first Australian to compete for the outright Supercup title since Harri Jones in 2023, who finished ninth that year.

“Honestly, no words can describe how excited I am to finally get this news out in the open,” said Sumich.

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“This is a huge opportunity for me, and it’s a great honour to be chosen to join the most successful team in Porsche Supercup history.

“Moving all the way from Australia to Austria, where the team is based, means I can fully focus and work hard on the year ahead.

“I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity and for all the support everyone has given me.

“I can’t wait to officially jump into the pink car for the first time this year!”

Porsche Supercup begins its season at Monaco. The series will also race at Barcelona, the Red Bull Ring, Spa-Francorchamps, the Hungaroring, Zandvoort, and Monza.