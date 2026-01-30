Wood wound up with a 1:28.722s for MTEC Motorsport at the end of Practice 3, which he set on his 16th lap of 17 at the Cromwell circuit.
The Supercars star led Australia’s James Wharton by 0.069s for HMD Motorsports/TJ Speed with his teammate Liam Sceats third and 0.258s off the pace.
The fastest times, however, were set when the track and ambient temperature was at its coolest in Practice 1.
Hitech TGR driver Jin Nakamura was fastest overall on Friday with a 1:28.279s. Wharton, once again, was second while points leader Ugo Ugochukwu wound up third for M2 Competition.
Practice 2 went the way of MTEC’s Zack Scoular on a 01:28.567s. He headed Uguchukwu and Sceats.
It was an encouraging start to the weekend for Ugochukwu with the third, second, and sixth fastest times.
His primary title adversary, Freddie Slater was sixth in Practice 1, sixth in Practice 2, and ninth in Practice 3.
Formula Regional Oceania Trophy at Highlands continues on Friday with the make-up race for the cancelled Race 3 at Teretonga. That begins at 3:20pm AEDT.
Qualifying gets underway on Saturday at 8:43am AEDT. That will set the grid for Race 1 and Race 3.
Race 1 begins on Saturday at 1:51pm AEDT. The top eight reverse grid Race 2 starts on Sunday morning at 9:50am AEDT . The weekend will conclude on Sunday afternoon with Race 3, the 27-lap New Zealand Grand Prix at 2:33pm AEDT.
Results: Formula Regional Oceania Trophy Highlands Motorsport Park, Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Lap
|Diff
|Laps
|Best Lap
|1
|12
|Jin Nakamura
|1:28.279
|15
|15
|2
|13
|James Wharton
|1:28.322
|0.043
|16
|15
|3
|4
|Ugo Ugochukwu
|1:28.373
|0.094
|14
|13
|4
|19
|Kanato Le
|1:28.500
|0.221
|14
|8
|5
|5
|Yuanpu Cui
|1:28.507
|0.228
|17
|15
|6
|27
|Freddie Slater
|1:28.509
|0.230
|13
|5
|7
|23
|Liam Sceats
|1:28.628
|0.349
|16
|8
|8
|40
|Ryan Wood
|1:28.641
|0.362
|16
|11
|9
|11
|Louis Sharp
|1:28.679
|0.400
|15
|8
|10
|24
|Ernesto Rivera
|1:28.767
|0.488
|16
|8
|11
|21
|Yevan David
|1:28.957
|0.678
|16
|16
|12
|33
|Fionn McLaughlin
|1:29.063
|0.784
|15
|12
|13
|14
|Cooper Shipman
|1:29.083
|0.804
|14
|14
|14
|41
|Ricardo Baptista
|1:29.141
|0.862
|17
|16
|15
|52
|Nolan Allaer
|1:29.188
|0.909
|14
|8
|16
|22
|Sebastian Manson
|1:29.209
|0.930
|16
|8
|17
|3
|Zack Scoular
|1:29.262
|0.983
|13
|4
|18
|50
|Jack Taylor
|1:29.512
|1.233
|15
|12
|19
|8
|Trevor LaTourrette
|1:31.579
|3.300
|16
|15
Results: Formula Regional Oceania Trophy Highlands Motorsport Park, Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Lap
|Diff
|Laps
|Best Lap
|1
|3
|Zack Scoular
|1:28.567
|12
|11
|2
|4
|Ugo Ugochukwu
|1:28.662
|0.095
|10
|6
|3
|23
|Liam Sceats
|1:28.697
|0.130
|11
|11
|4
|12
|Jin Nakamura
|1:28.720
|0.153
|9
|8
|5
|40
|Ryan Wood
|1:28.828
|0.261
|11
|9
|6
|27
|Freddie Slater
|1:28.887
|0.320
|8
|6
|7
|11
|Louis Sharp
|1:29.010
|0.443
|11
|8
|8
|19
|Kanato Le
|1:29.065
|0.498
|10
|6
|9
|21
|Yevan David
|1:29.217
|0.650
|9
|9
|10
|13
|James Wharton
|1:29.230
|0.663
|13
|11
|11
|24
|Ernesto Rivera
|1:29.272
|0.705
|9
|7
|12
|52
|Nolan Allaer
|1:29.368
|0.801
|10
|9
|13
|33
|Fionn McLaughlin
|1:29.432
|0.865
|10
|10
|14
|14
|Cooper Shipman
|1:29.532
|0.965
|11
|11
|15
|5
|Yuanpu Cui
|1:29.596
|1.029
|13
|13
|16
|50
|Jack Taylor
|1:29.784
|1.217
|8
|8
|17
|22
|Sebastian Manson
|1:30.120
|1.553
|9
|6
|18
|41
|Ricardo Baptista
|1:30.203
|1.636
|11
|7
|19
|8
|Trevor LaTourrette
|1:32.126
|3.559
|10
|3
Results: Formula Regional Oceania Trophy Highlands Motorsport Park, Practice 3
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Lap
|Diff
|Laps
|Best Lap
|1
|40
|Ryan Wood
|1:28.722
|17
|16
|2
|13
|James Wharton
|1:28.791
|0.069
|16
|15
|3
|23
|Liam Sceats
|1:28.980
|0.258
|16
|11
|4
|11
|Louis Sharp
|1:29.320
|0.598
|17
|15
|5
|21
|Yevan David
|1:29.393
|0.671
|15
|12
|6
|4
|Ugo Ugochukwu
|1:29.417
|0.695
|16
|13
|7
|12
|Jin Nakamura
|1:29.431
|0.709
|12
|4
|8
|52
|Nolan Allaer
|1:29.434
|0.712
|16
|15
|9
|27
|Freddie Slater
|1:29.642
|0.920
|12
|3
|10
|24
|Ernesto Rivera
|1:29.644
|0.922
|14
|4
|11
|22
|Sebastian Manson
|1:29.720
|0.998
|14
|13
|12
|19
|Kanato Le
|1:29.826
|1.104
|13
|12
|13
|33
|Fionn McLaughlin
|1:29.909
|1.187
|12
|11
|14
|50
|Jack Taylor
|1:29.961
|1.239
|16
|11
|15
|41
|Ricardo Baptista
|1:29.963
|1.241
|17
|15
|16
|5
|Yuanpu Cui
|1:30.009
|1.287
|15
|4
|17
|14
|Cooper Shipman
|1:30.430
|1.708
|13
|9
|18
|8
|Trevor LaTourrette
|1:32.285
|3.563
|11
|3
