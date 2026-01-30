Wood wound up with a 1:28.722s for MTEC Motorsport at the end of Practice 3, which he set on his 16th lap of 17 at the Cromwell circuit.

The Supercars star led Australia’s James Wharton by 0.069s for HMD Motorsports/TJ Speed with his teammate Liam Sceats third and 0.258s off the pace.

The fastest times, however, were set when the track and ambient temperature was at its coolest in Practice 1.

Hitech TGR driver Jin Nakamura was fastest overall on Friday with a 1:28.279s. Wharton, once again, was second while points leader Ugo Ugochukwu wound up third for M2 Competition.

Practice 2 went the way of MTEC’s Zack Scoular on a 01:28.567s. He headed Uguchukwu and Sceats.

It was an encouraging start to the weekend for Ugochukwu with the third, second, and sixth fastest times.

His primary title adversary, Freddie Slater was sixth in Practice 1, sixth in Practice 2, and ninth in Practice 3.

Formula Regional Oceania Trophy at Highlands continues on Friday with the make-up race for the cancelled Race 3 at Teretonga. That begins at 3:20pm AEDT.

Qualifying gets underway on Saturday at 8:43am AEDT. That will set the grid for Race 1 and Race 3.

Race 1 begins on Saturday at 1:51pm AEDT. The top eight reverse grid Race 2 starts on Sunday morning at 9:50am AEDT . The weekend will conclude on Sunday afternoon with Race 3, the 27-lap New Zealand Grand Prix at 2:33pm AEDT.

Results: Formula Regional Oceania Trophy Highlands Motorsport Park, Practice 1

Pos Num Driver Lap Diff Laps Best Lap 1 12 Jin Nakamura 1:28.279 15 15 2 13 James Wharton 1:28.322 0.043 16 15 3 4 Ugo Ugochukwu 1:28.373 0.094 14 13 4 19 Kanato Le 1:28.500 0.221 14 8 5 5 Yuanpu Cui 1:28.507 0.228 17 15 6 27 Freddie Slater 1:28.509 0.230 13 5 7 23 Liam Sceats 1:28.628 0.349 16 8 8 40 Ryan Wood 1:28.641 0.362 16 11 9 11 Louis Sharp 1:28.679 0.400 15 8 10 24 Ernesto Rivera 1:28.767 0.488 16 8 11 21 Yevan David 1:28.957 0.678 16 16 12 33 Fionn McLaughlin 1:29.063 0.784 15 12 13 14 Cooper Shipman 1:29.083 0.804 14 14 14 41 Ricardo Baptista 1:29.141 0.862 17 16 15 52 Nolan Allaer 1:29.188 0.909 14 8 16 22 Sebastian Manson 1:29.209 0.930 16 8 17 3 Zack Scoular 1:29.262 0.983 13 4 18 50 Jack Taylor 1:29.512 1.233 15 12 19 8 Trevor LaTourrette 1:31.579 3.300 16 15

Results: Formula Regional Oceania Trophy Highlands Motorsport Park, Practice 2

Pos Num Driver Lap Diff Laps Best Lap 1 3 Zack Scoular 1:28.567 12 11 2 4 Ugo Ugochukwu 1:28.662 0.095 10 6 3 23 Liam Sceats 1:28.697 0.130 11 11 4 12 Jin Nakamura 1:28.720 0.153 9 8 5 40 Ryan Wood 1:28.828 0.261 11 9 6 27 Freddie Slater 1:28.887 0.320 8 6 7 11 Louis Sharp 1:29.010 0.443 11 8 8 19 Kanato Le 1:29.065 0.498 10 6 9 21 Yevan David 1:29.217 0.650 9 9 10 13 James Wharton 1:29.230 0.663 13 11 11 24 Ernesto Rivera 1:29.272 0.705 9 7 12 52 Nolan Allaer 1:29.368 0.801 10 9 13 33 Fionn McLaughlin 1:29.432 0.865 10 10 14 14 Cooper Shipman 1:29.532 0.965 11 11 15 5 Yuanpu Cui 1:29.596 1.029 13 13 16 50 Jack Taylor 1:29.784 1.217 8 8 17 22 Sebastian Manson 1:30.120 1.553 9 6 18 41 Ricardo Baptista 1:30.203 1.636 11 7 19 8 Trevor LaTourrette 1:32.126 3.559 10 3

Results: Formula Regional Oceania Trophy Highlands Motorsport Park, Practice 3