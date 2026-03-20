Dr Carl will provide expert medical support for each round of the Carrera Cup season, having started at the Australian Grand Prix earlier this month.

Positioned in the medical chase vehicle for all on-track sessions, Dr Carl will provide medical support to everyone associated with Porsche Motorsport Australia.

Dr Carl has been the permanent medical delegate for the Supercars Championship since 2008, and has held multiple roles internationally since 1998.

Porsche Cars Australia senior motorsport manager Craig Nayda described Dr Carl’s appointment as “a role that, while we hope we never need to lean on, we’re pleased to have regardless”.

“Working closely with Dr Carl enables us to ensure our competitors have the best possible support should an accident occur and they become in need of Dr Carl’s services,” said Nayda.

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“He’s a well known and highly regarded part of the Supercars paddock so to know we have his support is great for our championship.

“It ensures they are supported from the moment of any incident, throughout treatment and then their recovery so it’s another way we can support our competitors and customers with the best possible service as a result of competing in the championship.”

Dr Carl joins Carrera Cup in exactly the same role as Supercars.

“I’m pleased to work with the team at Porsche Motorsport and serve as their official medical delegate at Porsche Equity-One Carrera Cup Australia Championship rounds,” said Dr Carl.

“My role is the same as it is for the Repco Supercars Championship: to provide the best possible medical care to competitors and the broader Porsche paddock, not just in the unfortunate event of an accident on-track but beyond that through treatment and recovery.

“I’ve had a long relationship and appreciation of the Porsche brand. I have had the pleasure of spending a lot of time in their vehicles.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with such a professional championship and a great group of competitors in what is a very exciting year for the category. If they need me, I’ll be here.”

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia returns for Round 2 at the Darwin Triple Crown on June 19-21.