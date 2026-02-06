The program will be run by TekworkX Motorsport, formalising an already existing relationship between the drivers and both teams.

Having worked together in both Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge and Monochrome GT4 Australia, the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix will mark the first Carrera Cup start for the brothers.

Josh Thomas previously competed with TekworkX in GT4 competition, while Diesel contested the final round of Sprint Challenge in 2025, alongside starts in GT4.

TFH Racing will benefit from engineering depth, race operations, and infrastructure from the partnership with TekworkX, a partnership that team principal Rob Woods is excited to grow.

“Josh and Diesel are familiar faces within the TekworkX environment, having worked with us previously across Sprint Challenge and GT4 programs,” said Woods.

“They understand our systems, our expectations, and the level required to be competitive in Porsche one-make racing.”

Liveries and additional program details will be announced in the lead-up to the opening round, run at the Australian Grand Prix on March 5-8.