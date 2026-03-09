The Canberran brothers will be vying for Am class success in their Supabarn Supermarkets-backed Mercedes-AMG GT3.

A third place points finish in the 2025 season was highlighted by a race win at GT Festival The Bend, their first in the series.

Over two competitive seasons in GT World Challenge Australia, the pair have made 13 podium appearances in 17 races.

With reigning Am class champion Renee Gracie making her return to the Pro-Am ranks, the forthcoming season will see the brothers make a push for the title.

Veterans of Australian motorsport, the brothers’ careers date back to 2003 and have competed in almost 600 races.

Theo is an Australian Nations Cup runner-up in the Group Two Trophy Class.

The pair have raced in Australian GT, Porsche Carrera Cup, and Production Cars.

They have also contested the Bathurst 12 Hour on multiple occasions, with class victories in 2015, ’18, and ’22.

Most recently, the brothers were joined by Carrera Cup frontrunner David Russell and Supercars rookie Zach Bates for the Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour.

Competing in the Bronze class, the Supabarn entry finished the race 21st overall and top 10 in class, outpacing a number of key outright contenders.

GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS commences at GT Festival Phillip Island on March 27-29 as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.