The Gold Coast-born driver steps up from Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, where he finished 13th in the championship with a season-best second place at Sydney Motorsport Park in 2025.

Targett joins a five-car Tigani Motorsport line-up alongside Shane Smollen in the #56 Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Smollen will return to GT World Challenge Australia after one round with Porsche team EMA Motorsport at Phillip Island and then Mach 1 Engineering at Hampton Downs.

Targett and Smollen will be one of four Mercedes-AMG GT3 entries operated by the Woollongong team.

As expected, Jayden Ojeda will return with Paul Lucchitti in the #66 car while Brendon Leitch and Sergio Pires share the #44 car.

Brothers James Koundouris and Theo Koundouris will drive the #47 car. The team will also field a Trophy entry for Luke Youlden and Nathan Halsted in an older Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Tigani Motorsport will test at Phillip Island next week as part of the pre-season media day.