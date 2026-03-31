The Blanchard Racing Team star will join forces with Melbourne-based Maverick Performance in a two-car line-up alongside Adam Garwood.

The two Mustangs will have backing from the Blanchard family-owned businesses, with CoolDrive following Golding from Supercars and Racer Industries on Garwood’s entry.

While not a stranger to the series, this will be the first Trans Am round for Golding not in GRM equipment.

“Joining a new team brings a fresh set of challenges, but I’m excited for the new opportunity as Bathurst was a strong round for me last year in Trans Am, so naturally the expectations are high heading into this weekend”, said Golding.

“With just one round in the series this year for me, the focus is on making the most of it.

Advertisements

“After a solid test with Maverick at Winton last week I’m really looking forward to putting together a really strong performance against a mix of familiar competitors and some new faces.”

While Golding is only confirmed for the season opener, many Trans Am series regulars are back for another season.

GRM’s switch to Camaro bodies coincides with the loss of Golding and Jordan Cox, but with the addition of former Supercars driver Jack Smith.

Alongside Smith is Lachlan Evennett, Tom Davies, and former series champion James Moffat.

Marcos Ambrose Motorsport joins GRM in a technical alliance, with Elliot Barbour and Jordan Freestone in the line-up.

Reigning champion Todd Hazelwood returns for a push at a title three-peat, with his own team and new sponsorship in pie brand Four’N Twenty.

Two-time champion Nathan Herne returns with an expanded Nathan Herne Racing line-up, joined by young gun Blake Tracey and Formula Ford graduate Harrison Sellars.

Reigning TA2 Muscle Car Series champion Jarrod Hughes will step up to Trans Am full-time with Waltec Motorsport, joining GR Cup driver Pip Casabene and TA2 regular Tyler Cheney.

Supercars team Matt Stone Racing will field two of its three TA2 drivers in the Bathurst event, with Tommy Smith and Pat Neville joining the grid.

MSR Super2 affiliate and TA2 front-runner Alice Buckley will also contest the event backed by Chevrolet.

The Trans Am Cup Series commences this weekend, April 3-5, at the Bathurst 6 Hour.

Entry List: Trans Am Cup Series, Bathurst 6 Hour