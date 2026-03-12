Last week, Gracie confirmed she will compete under the OnlyFans Racing banner in a Ferrari 296 GT3.

This year marks Gracie’s fourth season in GT World Challenge Australia with support from the content creation site.

Gracie said there were hurdles to overcome when it came to deciding who she could drive with due to her association with the controversial brand, but ultimately got approval from Grove Racing to have Davison onboard.

“It’s been difficult to get clearance from other teams and other sponsors that drivers bring to partner up with me,” Gracie told Speedcafe.

“It was really early on just figuring out who was willing to drive a GT3 car, who was willing to drive with me, and who could get approval to drive with me.

Advertisements

“I was lucky enough to have support from Mark Griffith, who’s been helping me with my program for the last four years now.

“When I first originally got back into racing, it was because of him. He obviously has a few connections in motorsport and was talking to a few people.

“Will came up through conversation and I thought he could be a really good fit.”

Gracie said that Davison’s contemporary Supercars knowledge and recent GT3 experience at the Bathurst 12 Hour would be an asset to her development.

The move from driving solo in the Am class to the two-driver Pro-Am division means Gracie’s time will be shared. With that comes compromise but an opportunity to develop her skills.

“The biggest thing is I’m compromised by losing time in the car by sharing with a Pro now. So, I need a Pro who is going to find me time off the track,” Gracie explained.

“I really felt like Will could do that for me. He has so much experience, if there’s anything that I get stuck on, he will be able to help me.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that he’s going to be quick and that he’s going to be competitive and up to scratch with all of these other drivers that are in the field at the moment.

“That was something that was super important as well to have someone who had their eye in plus all of the experience that he already had. It just all aligned really well.”

Davison’s move across to GT World Challenge Australia comes after he was let go by Dick Johnson Racing at the end of 2025 following two decades of Supercars racing.

Davison maintains he still has what it takes to be competitive in Supercars and is keen to channel that motivation into GT success.

“I’m absolutely pumped, actually,” Davison told Speedcafe.

“I’ve been saying for a little bit I really wanted to do some more GT stuff. Everyone says that they are just proper race cars – fast, very fulfilling, very trick bits of kit.

“GT has been high up on the list of wanting to do some more and seeing where it potentially leads into some bucket list races I’ve always had aspirations to do potentially overseas.

“It’s a great opportunity to do the full series, to keep myself sharp [for the Bathurst 1000] in an amazing bit of equipment – and to join Renee.

“It’s her program, she’s worked very hard to put it together, and she wants to have a crack in Pro-Am.”

Davison has plenty of GT experience at the Bathurst 12 Hour, having raced various cars by Mercedes, Audi, and McLaren.

However, he has never contested a full season of GT World Challenge Australia or the series in any of its previous guises.

“I’ve never really been able to get comfortable in my own car for a series to really explore the finer details of a GT car and learn how to fine tune them and set them up,” said Davison.

“I’m looking forward to exploring that side of things a bit deeper and seeing if we can take on the best of the best throughout the season.

“I back myself that I can. Ultimately, it’s not about my career here. This is about helping Renee and her program and me trying to help her where I can as a professional to be the best she can be.

“I actually really admire what she’s done the last couple of years coming back into the sport, and putting her program together. It’s been pretty impressive. I’ve learned quite a bit about it recently, and she works very hard on that side.

“Don’t be fooled. She means business. She grew up racing, we all knew who she was.

“She did all the hard yards as a kid, wasn’t in the sport for a few years and has now come back and is really pushing herself to get to the best she can be – and she means business.”

Gracie is adamant that she and Davison should be considered among the favourites for the title.

“It was something that I thought, ‘You know what, this will hopefully scare a few people when they see this announced’,” said Gracie.

“I want to show people that I’m here to take this seriously, and I personally do want to have a contention in this championship.

“I do want to try and win all three. That’s my goal. I needed to make sure that I had a Pro that could take me there and get me there.”

Davison and Gracie will test their Ferrari 296 GT3 at Phillip Island next week.