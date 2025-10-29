Having previously been run by the AASA itself, a new entity – led by the series sponsors – will from next year take control of the what has become a key national racing platform.

The new entity is Hi-Tec Motorsport PTY LTD which takes on the promoter role in a multi-year deal.

“From our side it is pretty much making sure the events run smoothly,” said Hi-Tec Oils boss George Gambino.

“Making sure that the sponsors and other people that we work with such as our partners, the AASA are getting looked after, and produce a bigger and better product with the great coverage that we’re currently getting now with TV.

“With the exception of Supercars, I don’t believe there is anything as good as what we’re doing; you look at where we are going and who’s involved, it’s the best motorsport product currently out there.

“Better television, more racing, this is why a lot of people are inquiring about running under the Super Series.

“Hi-Tec Oils were already three years into a five-year deal, so now we’ve changed that into a long-term commitment.

“We’ll be looking for more partners to come on board and help us make it even better, we’re looking more corporate now.

“From when we started to now, some of the categories we were talking to were pretty basic, now we are getting big fields and headline categories.”

Current series manager Carolyn Oldano will continue in her role while the platform will continue to be sanctioned by the AASA.

“Hi-Tec Motorsport PTY LTD coming on board as the official promoter represents a huge step forward in the growth of the series,” Oldano explained.

“Their involvement in motorsport continues to expand, and importantly, Hi-Tec has been with us since day one. This goes beyond sponsorship; it’s a full, long-term commitment to growing motorsport in Australia from the grassroots up.

“With Hi-Tec Motorsport backing the series, we gain much more than resources, we gain a partner that truly shares our vision. It gives us the ability to invest in better infrastructure, broadcast, event formats, and competitor support.

“We’re entering a new era with new leadership, new energy, and new expectations.”

The shift also includes a light rebrand for next year.

“In combination with Hi-Tec Motorsport PTY LTD now being the promotor, we have also rebranded the Super Series,” added Oldano.

“We want fans, competitors, and partners to instantly recognise the series as a more professionally run, progressive, and inclusive national platform.

“The Hi-Tec Oils Super Series – Season 4 does exactly that.

“The rebranding to Hi-Tec Oils Super Series – Season 4 marks a fresh, exciting chapter. It’s a deliberate step forward that acknowledges our past and sets the tone for the future.

“The Hi-Tec Oils Super Series will always stay true to its foundation. We’re growing, yes, but we remain fully committed to supporting all levels of motorsport from grassroots categories through to top-tier national competition.

“Our ‘Home of Pure Racing’ mantra isn’t just a slogan — it’s a statement of intent.”

The final round of the existing Super Series season takes place at Winton this weekend.