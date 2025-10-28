The two-time Supercars champion and accomplished NASCAR racer will start the newly-created role with immediate effect.

The primary adjective of the job is that Ambrose will, “expand and enhance national level motorsport for the AASA, particularly the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series, which heads into its fourth season in 2026″, according to the announcement.

He will join AASA CEO Stephen Whyte, Super Series Manager Carolyn Oldano and former Holden Racing Team manager, now Super Series technical director, Jeff Grech in the upper management of the alternative governing body.

The deal builds on an existing relationship between Ambrose and the AASA that already includes a key role in the new Formula Ford Stars and Renegades Series which debuted this year.

“My role is to support the transition of AASA from a grass roots racing/heritage type product into a professional, dynamic, trusted and proven alternative for national-level motorsport in Australia,” said Ambrose.

“AASA is fully committed to making racing more affordable, more rewarding and more meaningful for both local racers and national stars.

“Our competitors and officials make a massive effort and commitment to go racing and we want to ensure we reward that.

“We joke at AASA that we are here to put the ‘race’ back in racing or the ‘sport’ back in motorsport. But really, it’s not a joke at all – that’s our mission.

“My background serves me well to support AASA in delivering the best possible racing product for competitors and fans.

“I have been a fan, competitor, team owner and grumpy dad in my 38 years of racing. I hope to put that to good work and help the next generation of drivers fulfill their dreams in motorsports.”

Ambrose has already made a key decision regarding AASA-sanctioned racing.

“My first order of business is to remove all time-certain racing at AASA and go back to racing laps. That will be a good start,” he said.

“We are also looking at all parts of the race weekend experience to find ways to provide more laps, more track time and more pure racing on the track.”

Confirmation of Ambrose’s appointment follows the recent revelation of the battle with colorectal cancer that was supposed to cost him his life.

He is now deep into an unlikely recovery.

According to Whyte, the AASA being able to lure Ambrose into this role is vindication of the organisation’s values.

“Marcos and I have been talking for some time and it’s quite clear he has a focus on the competitor and the future of motorsport in this country,” said Whyte.

“He wants to make a difference, his clear pedigree aside he knows what it takes to go racing at any level.

“Marcos’ willingness to join us at AASA vindicates the foundations we have built, but now we are ready to go to the next level and we need the right people and assets to do that.

“Clearly, like his racing achievements, he puts 100 percent effort into his craft and already we’ve seen that with his early involvement at AASA.

“He is matter of fact, has a solid business brain and wants to win. Ultimately, the winners will be our partners, customers and the fans.”