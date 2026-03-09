Communication between drivers and officials is fundamental to the smooth and safe operation of a race weekend, something that the AASA is focusing more heavily on in 2026.

All AASA circuit racing series will revert to rolling starts in 2026, in an attempt to reduce the possibility of standing start-related incidents, and reduce cost of mechanical maintenance for competitors.

A significant change to the start procedure will be reverting back to the use of flags to start the race, over the common lighting system typically used.

Selected categories will also have a dedicated spotter area, helping to increase driver awareness in large fields.

During the first half of 2026, the AASA will work towards rebuilding its officials and volunteers network.

The sanctioning body will introduce new protocols and training to give flag marshals and officials added authority, all in an effort to improve driver and personnel safety.

Midway through the year, the AASA will launch an all-new officials program, including new training, and a rating and title system.

“One of our initiatives at AASA in 2026 is to re-engage the skills of officials into the running of race weekends to improve communications to the driver and also to race control,” said AASA competition and commercial director Marcos Ambrose.

“We view communication as one of the most critical factors of running a successful and safe race event.

“Control tower communication will be made using our new clear comms radio system to our flag marshals, starter, grid officials and pace car. We will communicate with our drivers using all means possible.

“There is going to be a refocus on the use of flag marshals, to give our flag marshals more support during AASA race events. We value our officials and want to give them more skills, resources and responsibility.”

Drivers will also be required to communicate more clearly with race control with a standardised procedure in the event of an accident.

To indicate they are ok, drivers will be advised to place the steering wheel on the nose of an open wheel race car, or lower the window net and/or open the door of a closed-cockpit vehicle.

This is similar to a system Ambrose experienced in NASCAR for a number of years, where the lowering of the window net is the drivers’ signal that they are ok.

These changes will come into effect this weekend, March 13-15, for Round 1 of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series at The Bend Motorsport Park.