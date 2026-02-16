18-year-old Thompson joins the ACDelco family as he prepares to contest both the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup and Scholarship Series in 2026.

The step up to GR competition follows an eight-year karting career, where Thompson secured three consecutive state titles.

Thompson most recently finished third overall in the Australian Kart Championship last season, winning the last two rounds.

Thompson is supported by Shepparton-based HM Specialty Vehicles dealership Thompson GMSV, who have also partnered with Winton Motor Raceway.

The partnership with Winton includes the opportunity for Thompson GMSV customers to access the racetrack and experience the Chevrolet Corvette range.

Advertisements

ACDelco’s second new signing is 24-year-old Jack Johnson, son of former Western Bulldogs footballer Brad Johnson.

Johnson spent five years in karting, before progressing to the Victorian Hyundai Excel Series in 2024, and National Formula Ford Series in 2025.

For 2026, Johnson steps up to the GT4 Australia championship.

The ACDelco all-makes parts brand has been supporting young drivers for over 10 years, most recently including Alice Buckley and Jarrod Hughes in their journeys to the Trans Am and Super2 ranks.

“It’s fantastic to welcome both Will and Jack into our Motorsports family through the ACDelco all makes parts brand,” said Chevrolet Racing general manager of marketing, Chris Payne.

“They’re both excellent young men at the beginning of their motorsport journey, and we cannot wait to see the exciting progress they make this season.”

“Following in the footsteps of Jarrod and Alice, who are now both well on the way in their careers, I think this is something for Will and Jack to admire and aspire to,” Payne added.

“By being part of our program, Will and Jack not only have the opportunity to learn from the likes of Jarrod and Alice, but also Supercars legend and Chevrolet Racing ambassador Craig Lowndes, which is an exciting opportunity for any young and aspiring race car driver.”