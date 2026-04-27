Davison pairs with Gomersall for Ash Jarvis Racing having already experienced TA2 machinery over the New Zealand summer during the NextGen NZ Championship, scoring a podium on debut.

The veteran joins fellow Grove Racing co-driver Tim Slade in the field, who once again partners Alice Buckley, continuing a long-standing mentorship for the Chevrolet junior.

Supercars full-timer Ryan Wood is also set to contest the event, lining up with Walkinshaw Foundation Academy junior Pip Casabene.

Other recent announcements include Porsche Carrera Cup racer Max Vidau linking with Aussie Racing Cars champion-turned TA2 regular Joel Heinrich.

The South Australians should make for a strong combination, as Heinrich quickly comes to grips with the TA2 machinery.

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Reigning Aussie Racing Cars champion Kody Garland, also now a TA2 regular, is joined by Matt Stone Racing Super2 racer Ayrton Hodson.

Hodson finished the Aussie Racing Cars season opener at Bathurst strongly, carrying momentum into the TA2 event.

Former Brad Jones Racing Super2 driver Cody Gillis meanwhile joins series regular Cam Laws, while Thomas brothers Diesel and Josh join forces for TFH Racing.

Speedcafe understands that 24 cars are expected to be announced when the full entry list is revealed.

The TA2 Tag Team Enduro is part of Round 2 of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series – ‘2 Days of Thunder’ at Queensland Raceway – held from May 1-3.