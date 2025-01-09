The grid expands on the previous Combined Sedans format at the 12 Hour by adding early generation GT machinery to the already diverse field.

Eighteen Sports / GT cars have been entered including four Lamborghini Gallardo GT3 cars to be fielded by Jordan Roddy, Stephen Baker, Richard Gartner and Jim Manolios – several of the cars with Bathurst 12 Hour history.

Andy Toudor will race his Audi R8 LMS while a pair of Chevrolet Corvette Z06s and Iain Pretty’s well-known Roaring Forties GT40 are also among the line-up.

Eight Porsche GT3 Cup cars, a Mercedes C63 and a Ginetta G50 add to the variety in the new category.

Strong representation remains within the existing ‘Spaceframe’ and ‘Chassis’ classes that encompass a range of Sports Sedans, Improved Production cars and a single V8 Supercar in the form of Rob Vanderkamp’s ex-Rod Dawson BF Falcon.

Twenty-one ‘Chassis’ cars and 11 ‘Spaceframe’ machines are set to front.

MARC and IRC entries include young-gun Mason Kelly in a MARC Mazda and former Bathurst 12 Hour regular, Keith Kassulke.

Mark Duggan’s Duggan Family Hotels Aston Martin DBR9 Sports Sedan and Paul Boschert’s Corvette are also likely contenders.

“This is the first time we have combined our regular cars with Sportscars, thanks to the support of Motorsport Australia and the event, and the reaction has been hugely positive,” Category Manager Bronwyn Lacey explained.

“There’s already been plenty of banter between our Sportscar and Sports Sedan entries around who will be quickest and who will get bragging rights and there’s no doubt that there will be huge competition between them.

“It’s the most competitive and high-quality field we’ve ever assembled for this event and we know we will put on a show for those at the track and watching from home.

“We are also excited to be part of Track to Town on the Thursday and take some of our exciting cars into Bathurst.”

As well as racing on Friday and Saturday of the event, for the first time support category vehicles will also take part in the Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour Track to Town parade from Mount Panorama to the centre of Bathurst on Thursday.

The support program also includes the debut of the Ferrari Challenge Australasia one-make championship, plus demonstration sessions that will feature Tony Quinn’s Aston Martin Vulcan and a pair of unique cars on show from Genesis – including motorsport legend Jacky Ickx.

ENTRY LIST: Duggan Family Hotels Bathurst Combined Sportscars and Sedans