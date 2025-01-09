The grid expands on the previous Combined Sedans format at the 12 Hour by adding early generation GT machinery to the already diverse field.
Eighteen Sports / GT cars have been entered including four Lamborghini Gallardo GT3 cars to be fielded by Jordan Roddy, Stephen Baker, Richard Gartner and Jim Manolios – several of the cars with Bathurst 12 Hour history.
Andy Toudor will race his Audi R8 LMS while a pair of Chevrolet Corvette Z06s and Iain Pretty’s well-known Roaring Forties GT40 are also among the line-up.
Eight Porsche GT3 Cup cars, a Mercedes C63 and a Ginetta G50 add to the variety in the new category.
Strong representation remains within the existing ‘Spaceframe’ and ‘Chassis’ classes that encompass a range of Sports Sedans, Improved Production cars and a single V8 Supercar in the form of Rob Vanderkamp’s ex-Rod Dawson BF Falcon.
Twenty-one ‘Chassis’ cars and 11 ‘Spaceframe’ machines are set to front.
MARC and IRC entries include young-gun Mason Kelly in a MARC Mazda and former Bathurst 12 Hour regular, Keith Kassulke.
Mark Duggan’s Duggan Family Hotels Aston Martin DBR9 Sports Sedan and Paul Boschert’s Corvette are also likely contenders.
“This is the first time we have combined our regular cars with Sportscars, thanks to the support of Motorsport Australia and the event, and the reaction has been hugely positive,” Category Manager Bronwyn Lacey explained.
“There’s already been plenty of banter between our Sportscar and Sports Sedan entries around who will be quickest and who will get bragging rights and there’s no doubt that there will be huge competition between them.
“It’s the most competitive and high-quality field we’ve ever assembled for this event and we know we will put on a show for those at the track and watching from home.
“We are also excited to be part of Track to Town on the Thursday and take some of our exciting cars into Bathurst.”
As well as racing on Friday and Saturday of the event, for the first time support category vehicles will also take part in the Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour Track to Town parade from Mount Panorama to the centre of Bathurst on Thursday.
The support program also includes the debut of the Ferrari Challenge Australasia one-make championship, plus demonstration sessions that will feature Tony Quinn’s Aston Martin Vulcan and a pair of unique cars on show from Genesis – including motorsport legend Jacky Ickx.
|Car #
|Driver
|Make
|Model
|Class
|3
|Michael Rowell
|Pace/IRC
|GT SS
|Spaceframe
|4
|Warwick Morris
|Porsche
|911.1 GT3 Cup
|Sportscars
|5
|John Angiolella
|BMW
|E36
|Chassis
|6
|Hugh McAlister
|Ford
|Mustang
|Spaceframe
|7
|Mason Kelly
|Marc
|Mazda I
|Spaceframe
|8
|Iain Pretty
|Roaring Forties
|GT 40
|Sportscars
|12
|Jordan Roddy
|Lamborghini
|R-EX GT3
|Sportscars
|14
|Hugh Zochling
|Holden
|VT Commodore
|Chassis
|16
|Anthony Levitt
|Mercedes-Benz
|AMG C63
|Chassis
|18
|Brent Edwards
|Ford
|Falcon XR6
|Chassis
|19
|Mark Griffith
|Mercedes-Benz
|AMG C63
|Sportscars
|23
|John Holinger
|Pace/IRC
|MGT
|Spaceframe
|24
|Graham Smith
|Mazda
|FD RX7
|Chassis
|25
|Keith Kassulke
|Marc
|Marc II
|Spaceframe
|29
|Peter Bray
|Holden
|VT Commodore
|Chassis
|31
|Charlie Khoury
|Honda
|Civic
|Chassis
|35
|Indiran Padayachee
|Porsche
|991.2 GT3 Cup
|Sportscars
|41
|John Ford
|Mercedes-Benz
|C63
|Spaceframe
|42
|Nathan Baines
|Nissan
|180SX
|Chassis
|43
|Greg Waters
|Chevrolet
|Corvette Z06
|Sportscars
|45
|Robert Vanderkamp
|Ford
|Falcon BF
|Chassis
|51
|Warren Wadley
|Holden
|VY Commodore
|Chassis
|57
|Ed Kreamer
|Mitsubishi
|Evo 9
|Chassis
|58
|Mark Duggan
|Aston Martin
|DBR9SS
|Spaceframe
|63
|Stephen Baker
|Lamborghini
|Gallardo LP520 GT3 EVO
|Sportscars
|66
|Tim Wolfe
|Porsche
|991.2 GT3 Cup
|Sportscars
|69
|Richard Gartner
|Lamborghini
|Gallardo
|Sportscars
|78
|Steven Lacey
|Pace/IRC
|GT SS
|Spaceframe
|79
|Andy Tudor
|Audi
|R8 LMS
|Sportscars
|81
|Paul Gregory
|Ginetta
|G50
|Sportscars
|83
|Benjamin Kavich
|BMW
|M2 Competition
|Chassis
|88
|Shaun Mulquiney
|Nissan
|Skyline GTS-T
|Chassis
|90
|Sven Burchartz
|Porsche
|GT3 Cup S
|Sportscars
|91
|Lachlan Harburg
|Porsche
|911 GT3 Cup
|Sportscars
|92
|Stephen Thompson
|Mitsubishi
|Evo 9
|Chassis
|95
|Geoff Taunton
|Pace/IRC
|GT SS
|Spaceframe
|129
|Jim Manolios
|Lamborghini
|Huracan
|Sportscars
|130
|Andrew Hall
|Porsche
|911.1 GT3 Cup
|Sportscars
|143
|Cameron Klee
|Chevrolet
|Corvette Z06
|Sportscars
|166
|Dimitri Agathos
|Subaru
|WRX STi
|Chassis
|188
|Scott Dean
|Toyota
|GR Yaris
|Chassis
|195
|Mark Tracey
|BMW
|E36
|Chassis
|260
|Michael King
|Mitsubishi
|Evo 8 RS
|Chassis
|266
|Anton Bergman
|BMW
|E30
|Chassis
|303
|Jake Donaldson
|Porsche
|911.1 GT3 Cup
|Sportscars
|327
|Dave Allan
|Porsche
|GT3 Cup S
|Sportscars
|427
|Paul Boschert
|Chevrolet
|Corvette
|Spaceframe
|696
|Greg Boyle
|Nissan
|Skyline R32 GTR
|Chassis
|777
|Chase Hoy
|Marc
|Ford Focus 1
|Spaceframe
|787
|Nicholas Agar
|Hyundai
|I30N Sedan
|Chassis