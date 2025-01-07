The Belgian was Allan Moffat’s star co-driver in the Falcon that led home the famous Moffat Ford Dealers 1-2 finish in the 1977 Great Race.

Ickx returned to the event only once – enduring a far less successful run alongside Moffat the following year.

He’ll be back at the Mountain later this month for the Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour as part of an ambassadorial role with Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis.

Ickx, 80, is set to give the Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Concept its global track debut.

Originally created for the Gran Turismo video game series, the car combines a V6 internal combustion engine with electric power.

Ickx, who is best known for his Le Mans record but also has eight Formula 1 Grand Prix wins to his name, is looking forward to getting back to Bathurst.

“I have also long admired Mount Panorama at Bathurst as one of the world’s great motor racing venues, and I can’t wait to put the incredible Genesis X Gran Berlinetta through its paces, for all the world to see,” said Ickx.

“What I loved the first time was the atmosphere of Bathurst, it’s very special. The people are really passionate for motor racing.

“The success of the event is created by the public and the spectators and that was what was so nice about Bathurst.”

The wild concept car headlines Genesis’ expansion into performance vehicles.

Genesis will also have its GV60 Magma Concept, showcased at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, on track at Bathurst.

It plans to have a production version of the GV60 Magma on sale later this year.

Head of Genesis Motors Australia, Justin Douglass, is pleased to have Ickx as part of the marque’s Bathurst blitz.

“With his phenomenal achievements over many years, his unique knowledge and a contributing strong desire to influence the automotive landscape, Jacky aligns perfectly with our brand,” Douglass said.

“As a prominent figure who has been consistently ingrained throughout the evolving automotive performance landscape over the years, it is an honour to have Jacky on board to help shape the future of Genesis.”

Genesis will enter the World Endurance Championship – which includes the Le Mans 24 Hours – in 2026 under the Genesis Magma Racing banner.