It’s the latest initiative in a long-running partnership involving the event and leading team Scott Taylor Motorsport.

Prostate cancer is Australia’s most commonly diagnosed cancer, with one in five Australian men expected to be diagnosed in their lifetime.

The Bathurst initiative involves fans making a donation and receiving a ‘Virtual Car’ featuring their name that they can post across social media.

It’s a bid to raise funds and awareness for the “getting checked saves lives” message.

“Motorsport has an enormous and passionate audience, and this platform allows fans to turn that passion into purpose,” said Bathurst event director Shane Rudzis.

“By donating a Virtual Car and sharing it with their mates, families and networks, supporters can help take the message well beyond Mount Panorama.”

Full details including how to get involved can be found here: https://fundraise.pcfa.org.au/event/bathurst12hr

The Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on February 13-15.