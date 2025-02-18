Dakar winner Toby Price took to the circuit, which remains under construction, late last year.

Driving a Can-Am buggy, Price set a time of 3:29s around the 5.4-kilometre circuit.

Visited by Speedcafe midway through last year, the FIA Grade 2 circuit is set to be unlike anything else in Australia.

The undulating track takes in 23 corners and will boast 64 trackside villas.

A unique business model has been wrapped around the venue, with its primary target being the track day and experience markets rather than operating as a traditional racing venue.

A total of 64 trackside villas will be constructed alongside a hotel and function centre, café, swimming pool and wellness spa.

It is located in Lake Macquarie, just south of Newcastle and near the Hunter Valley wine region.

Construction of the venue remains ongoing with the initial road base having recently been delivered to the site.