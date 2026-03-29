McLeod wrestled the lead from Aaron Cameron in the early running, ending the Garry Rogers Motorsport driver’s early choke-hold on the series.

Cameron qualified on pole position for the second race in a row, sharing the front row with the young charger.

McLeod led home Supercars star Cameron, with former Super2 front-runner Tyler Everingham rounding out the podium.

James Moffat held on to finish in fourth position, while Josh Anderson rounded out the top five.

Moffat made slight contact with Cameron exiting Turn 1 at the race start as the three at the front battled closely.

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GRM’s James Golding made his way past Cameron for second position in the opening laps as Cameron battled with slight side-skirt damage.

Jack Perkins unfortunately did not start the race following a continued gearbox issue.

Open wheel graduate Imogen Radburn ground to a halt after a handful of laps with a mechanical issue.

Golding began to slow at the mid-point of the race with a suspected loose right rear wheel, pulling off into the pits from second position.

The team at GRM got Golding back out, finishing two laps down in 10th position.

Keith Kassulke battled through to take a second win in the Dark Horse Legends class, despite exploring the gravel in the late stages of the race.