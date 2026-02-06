The team will expand to a pair of entries in the Silver Cup and three cars in the Am Cup for the season.

Jarrod Hughes and Summer Rintoule join the squad after a breakout debut campaign, following the shuttering of Triple Eight Race Engineering’s GT4 program.

The pair will pilot the #87 McLaren Artura GT4, and will look to continue the momentum gained throughout last season with a number of podium appearances.

Jett Murray, bother of Erebus Supercars driver Cooper, joins to replace Max Geoghegan, partnering championship winner Tom Hayman in the #25 Artura.

Hayman will look to make it three championships in a row with three different co-drivers, after winning the 2024 crown alongside Marcos Flack.

Ryan Sorensen returns to pilot the #11 Artura in the Am Cup, continuing his career progression with the outfit.

Ex-production car racers and Am Cup race winners Chris Lillis and Nathan Callaghan return in the Jack Motorsport Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 RS Clubsport, contesting their second season of standalone GT4 competition.

Cy Pearson joins the team for his first full GT4 campaign, taking over the former title winning Porsche of Shane Smollen.

The expansion represents a significant step forward in the scale of the Method Motorsport operation, which includes running cars in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia Scholarship Series.

Monochrome GT4 Australia is set to commence at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries on March 27-29.