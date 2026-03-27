Brewczynski lines up with TA2 series stalwarts Ashley Jarvis Racing, which has run cars for race winner Lachlan Evennett, Super2 stars Ayrton Hodson and Ben Gomersall, and Aussie Racing Cars champion Joel Heinrich.

The move will mark Brewczynski’s first season in Trans Am, combining with a full campaign in the V8 SuperUte Series, where he has twice finished third in the standings.

The Mustang body carries a striking black and green livery with primary backing from Custom Lithium as well as Brewczynski’s long-time partner Wanless.

Brewczynski’s new colours were revealed alongside a shakedown of the car at Queensland Raceway.

“The car feels good, I have had two days in the car,” Brewczynski told Speedcafe.

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“At QR the pace seems half reasonable but Bathurst is a different story.



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“The goal is to try to run around in the top 10 at Bathurst and then be fighting for podiums by the end of the year.

“It’s been a decent sized jump from the SuperUte but I feel like I’m driving well at the moment ready to go against some solid competition.

“It’s great to be racing with Ash Jarvis’ family run team and looking forward to putting our best foot forward for 2026.”

Brewczynski’s first hit out in the car will be at the Bathurst 6 Hour on April 3-5 for the Trans Am Cup Series season opener.