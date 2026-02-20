O’Keeffe returns alongside championship winning team GWR Australia/RAM Motorsport in refreshed Dexion colours.

The return marks a fifth season with the team for O’Keeffe, who recently lined up for the Sydney-based outfit in the Bathurst 12 Hour, winning the Pro-Am class and finishing 13th outright.

O’Keeffe beat two-time champion Harri Jones to the 2025 title by just 43 points, showing incredible consistency throughout the year, recording only one DNF and one finish lower than sixth.

Despite Jones recording 10 victories on the season to O’Keeffe’s three, less than ideal weekends at Bathurst and Adelaide for Jones was enough to seal the title for the GWR driver.

“The decision to return to Carrera Cup was an easy one in the end,” O’Keeffe said.

“It’s the most competitive one-make series in Australia, tremendous fun to race in and as it runs at Australia’s biggest motorsport events, it provides a great platform for me to promote my commercial partners like Dexion, offering unique experiences to their staff and guests.

“Winning the 2025 title was the culmination of a multi-year journey with Garth Walden and the GWR boys.

“They’ve made me feel like part of the family and we’re all highly motivated to go back-to-back in 2026.”

The Porsche Equity-One Carrera Cup Australia season commences at the Australian Grand Prix on March 5-8.