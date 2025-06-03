The Blue Oval’s pony car is proving a popular choice for the category, with six Mustangs among the 28 entries that contested the latest round at Queensland Raceway.

The SRO’s Balance of Performance parity system that governs GT4 racing means no marque should enjoy an on-track advantage.

However, importer of the Multimatic-built machines, Andrew Miedecke, says the Mustang ticks key boxes for cost-conscious competitors.

“We now have the single biggest car count for GT4 racing anywhere in the world,” said Miedecke.

“The Mustang is a natural fit. Australians understand front-engined, rear-wheel drive cars, and love the V8 engine roar.

“They are turning to the Mustang because they are familiar with the Coyote V8, the Holinger gearbox and MoTec engine management.

“We also carry a full range of spares to the track, and we’ve got a spare body-shell coming in the next shipment of parts.

“There [were] six Mustangs at Queensland Raceway, another two are in the country, and another is about a month way.

“It’s just about to be shipped from Multimatic in Canada.”

The Miedecke Motorsport Mustang of George Miedecke and Tickford Racing young gun Rylan Gray won the Sunday race in Queensland.

Saturday’s rain-hit affair was marred by a heavy crash for the Multispares Racing Ford of Ryan Hansford and Aaron Cameron, which was competing in its first race meeting.

Hansford slammed head-on into the pit wall while battling for the lead of the race in the tricky conditions, just prior to red flags being waved.

Owner David Schramm confirmed the car will be repaired ahead of the next round of the season at Sandown on July 25-27.

“The good news is Ryan Hansford is OK after the crash and the car is not as bad as we initially thought,” he said.

“We’ll definitely be back for Sandown.”

Miedecke Motorsport is also expected to be the agent for the Mustang Cup one-make class that Ford intends to debut in Australia next year.