The 22-year-old will join Macadam Triumph Racing as a replacement for Bradley Perie, who is currently sidelined following injuries in a pre-season testing crash at Donington Park earlier this month.

Bayliss will race the Triumph Street Triple 765 RS in the British series, adding to an already busy international schedule.

Currently 13th in the World Supersport standings after three rounds, Bayliss has already shown

strong pace, highlighted by a breakthrough podium at Phillip Island in Race 1 at the end of

February — his first in the championship.

The result also marked the first time an Australian has stood on a World Supersport podium since Anthony West achieved the feat at Jerez in 2017.

Bayliss is no stranger to the British Supersport paddock either, having previously impressed at

Snetterton when he stepped in for the injured Max Wadsworth. He qualified fourth before going on to finish fourth and second across the weekend’s two races.

Advertisements

With the agreement of PTR Triumph Racing, Bayliss will balance both championships throughout 2026.

His British Supersport debut is set for round three three at Knockhill in Scotland on June 19-21, with clashes against the Hungarian and Czech World Supersport rounds forcing him to sit out the opening two BSB events.

The timing of his return to British racing carries added significance. This season marks 30 years of the British Superbike Championship almost three decades on from his father, Troy Bayliss, clinching the 1999 BSB title in dominant fashion with seven wins and six pole positions.

Bayliss will first link up with the Macadam Triumph squad at the final pre-season test at Oulton Park, which gets underway this evening (Australian time) and tomorrow before the British Supersport opener at the Cheshire venue on the first weekend of May.

“Firstly, I’d like to wish Bradley a fast and safe recovery following his accident, and I will do my best for him and the team throughout the season,” said Bayliss in an official press release.

“I’m really excited to be in the British Superbike paddock as well as WorldSBK this year. It’s a great opportunity and I’m looking forward to getting started on the Macadam Racing Triumph Street Triple 765 RS at the official test.

“A huge thank you to Dave (Wadsworth) the Macadam crew, and Simon (Buckmaster) for the opportunity to contest both championships. It’s more time on the Triumph, more experience, and the chance to learn new circuits.

“There are a couple of calendar clashes, but I can’t wait for my first British round in 2026.”

2026 BSB British Superbike Championship Calendar

Round 1: Oulton Park 2-4 May (May Bank Holiday)

Round 2: Donington Park 15-17 May

Round 3: Knockhill 18-21 June

Round 4: Snetterton 3-5 July

Round 5: Brands Hatch 17-19 July

Round 6: Oulton Park 31 July – 2 August

Round 7: Thruxton 14-16 August

Round 8: Cadwell Park 29-31 August

Round 9: Assen 18-20 September

Round 10: Donington Park 2-4 October

Round 11: Brands Hatch 16-18 October